Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022: BJP wins big, Congress bags 3 seats in Rajasthan; Full list of winning candidates

Rajya Sabha Election Candidates 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a win in three of the four states where Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 were held for 16 seats. Congress won 3 seats in Rajasthan, however, suffered a setback in Haryana. In Maharashtra, the ruling alliance suffered a jolt.

In Rajya Sabha Elections Karnataka, BJP’s Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, and Lehar Singh Siroya took three out of the four seats, while Jairam Ramesh from Congress won the only remaining seat. HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular), whose home base is Karnataka, was not able to win a single seat in Rajya Sabha Election 2022 in Karnataka.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 to fill 57 vacant seats was held on June 10, 2022. The contest was narrowed down to 16 seats spread across 4 states- Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka- after 41 members in 11 states were elected unopposed.

#RajyaSabhaElection | Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats. Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP won one seat each



Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar has lost the election pic.twitter.com/MsnWSHvtCj — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Rajya Sabha election result date 2022

The result of the Rajya Sabha Election 2022 was announced on the same date of polling- June 10, 2022.

Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022 Haryana

The Congress Party has suffered a major setback in Haryana where Bharatiya Janata Party’s Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party backed Independent Candidate Kartikeya Sharma were declared elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022 Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, where the contest was for the fourth seat after the entry of Subhash Chandra, BJP backed Independent Candidate, Congress Party managed to win three seats while the fourth one went to the BJP.

Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik won from Congress Party while Ghanshyam Tiwari won the fourth seat for BJP.

Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022 Maharashtra

The ruling MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) suffered a major setback in Maharashtra as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the six seats while three ruling alliance partners bagged one seat each.

Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022: Full List of winning candidates

State Party Winning Candidate Rajasthan Congress Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik BJP Ghanshyam Tiwari Maharashtra BJP Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut NCP Praful Patel Congress Imran Pratapgarhi Haryana BJP Krishan Lal Panwar Independent Kartikey Sharma Karnataka BJP Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya Congress Jairam Ramesh

Why Rajya Sabha Election 2022 were significant?

The election for the 16 seats across 4 states in Rajya Sabha will be significant in view of the Presidential Elections which are scheduled to take place on July 18, 2022.