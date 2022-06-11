Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022: BJP wins big, Congress bags 3 seats in Rajasthan; Full list of winning candidates

Rajya Sabha Elections BJP: BJP registered a win in three of the four states. Congress won 3 seats in Rajasthan, however, suffered a setback in Haryana. In Maharashtra, the ruling alliance suffered a jolt.

Updated: Jun 11, 2022 09:29 IST
Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022
Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022

Rajya Sabha Election Candidates 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a win in three of the four states where Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 were held for 16 seats. Congress won 3 seats in Rajasthan, however, suffered a setback in Haryana. In Maharashtra, the ruling alliance suffered a jolt.

In Rajya Sabha Elections Karnataka, BJP’s Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, and Lehar Singh Siroya took three out of the four seats, while Jairam Ramesh from Congress won the only remaining seat. HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular), whose home base is Karnataka, was not able to win a single seat in Rajya Sabha Election 2022 in Karnataka.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 to fill 57 vacant seats was held on June 10, 2022. The contest was narrowed down to 16 seats spread across 4 states- Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka- after 41 members in 11 states were elected unopposed.

Rajya Sabha election result date 2022

The result of the Rajya Sabha Election 2022 was announced on the same date of polling- June 10, 2022. 

Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022 Haryana

The Congress Party has suffered a major setback in Haryana where Bharatiya Janata Party’s Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party backed Independent Candidate Kartikeya Sharma were declared elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022 Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, where the contest was for the fourth seat after the entry of Subhash Chandra, BJP backed Independent Candidate, Congress Party managed to win three seats while the fourth one went to the BJP.

Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik won from Congress Party while Ghanshyam Tiwari won the fourth seat for BJP.

Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022 Maharashtra

The ruling MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) suffered a major setback in Maharashtra as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the six seats while three ruling alliance partners bagged one seat each.

Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022: Full List of winning candidates

State

Party

Winning Candidate

Rajasthan

Congress

Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik

BJP

Ghanshyam Tiwari

Maharashtra

BJP

Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik

Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut

NCP

Praful Patel

Congress

Imran Pratapgarhi

Haryana

BJP

Krishan Lal Panwar

Independent

Kartikey Sharma

Karnataka

BJP

Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya

Congress

Jairam Ramesh

Why Rajya Sabha Election 2022 were significant?

The election for the 16 seats across 4 states in Rajya Sabha will be significant in view of the Presidential Elections which are scheduled to take place on July 18, 2022.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    View all