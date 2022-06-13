Current Affairs Today Headline- 13 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 13 June 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 13 June 2022
National News
- India reports 8,084 COVID19 cases and 10 deaths, active cases rise to 47,995 and daily positivity stands at 3.24 percent.
- Police deployment continues in the wake of violence that broke out in Ranchi as Section 144 is imposed.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today in the National Herald case.
- Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to launch a national party named 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti' this month.
- PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on June 14 and inaugurate Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai and Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune.
- Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a meeting with South Africa Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel in Geneva.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital due to Covid related issues.
- IAF plans to build 96 fighter jets in India under Rs 1.5 lakh cr for 114 combat aircraft.
- 15,000 PM Shri Schools to be set up in the country, announces Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Environment News
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred at 6:32am at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 4:01am in Xizang at Tibet, as per National Center for Seismology.
- Long-term exposure to air pollution lined to greater risk of severe Covid-19, as per a study conducted in Germany.
Scientists for the first time use satellite data to detect a major offshore leak of the potent greenhouse gas methane.
- Indian fishing community protests against WTO's proposal to curb subsidies
Sports News
- All India Chess Federation (AICF) unanimously endorses Viswanathan Anand's candidature for deputy president of the International Chess Federation.
- IPL Media Rights Day-1: Bidding value for TV, digital goes past Rs 43,000 crore.
- Sprinter Hima Das wins gold in women's 100 m event at 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships.
- Argentina women crowned champions of FIH Pro League after Belgium beat India.
- South Africa beat India by 4 wickets in second T20I match, taking 2-0 lead in 5-match series.
International News
- World headed for a new era of nuclear rearmament with expected increase in nuclear weapon stockpile, as per researchers.
- US Senators announce bipartisan agreement to curb gun violence
- Qatar named France's TotalEnergies as its first foreign partner to expand the world's largest natural gas field.
- Former McDonalds in Russia reopens with the name "Vkusno i tochka" (Delicious Full Stop).
- IAEA urges Iran to resume talks "now" to avoid a crisis that could make it "extremely more difficult" to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord.
- US President Joe Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel next month, as per sources.
- China using private military companies to expand its footprint in Africa
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led Turkey for the past 20 years, to seek re-election in next year's elections.
ALSO READ: Current Affairs Today Headline- 11 June 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.