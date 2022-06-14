Current Affairs Today Headline- 14 June 2022
National News
- Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED again today in National Herald case.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra today to inaugurate various projects.
- Section 144 CRPC has been imposed near Akbar road area in Delhi.
- Union Cabinet Meeting scheduled to be held today.
- Railway Ministry launches Railway Innovation Policy.
- Union Minister Piyush Goyal raised concerns about the “skewed” WTO reforms proposal, global inequities in Covid vaccination and Public Stockholding of foodgrains at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.
- Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after being detained over consumption of drugs.
- West Bengal government issues advisory to cable operators and satellite TV channels for transmitting coverage of news, incidents in misleading manner.
International News
- Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19 for second time.
- President Biden signs bill to kickstart creation of National Asian American and Pacific Islander museum.
- US State Secretary Antony Blinken discusses economic, political challenges with Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
- Over 14% of world's population has had Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne illness, according to a major review.
- Saudi Arabia requires hajj pilgrims from Western countries to apply for visas via a government portal online.
- Ukraine has lost 25 percent of its arable land through war, as per the country's agriculture ministry.
Sports News
- Neeraj Chopra set to return to field for first time after Tokyo Olympics at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland.
- BCCI announces increase in monthly pensions of former cricketers and umpires.
- Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become World No. 1 in ATP Men's singles ranking, Alexander Zverev rises to a career-high second rank and Djokovic slips to third.
- Australia beat Peru on penalties to qualify for FIFA World Cup.
Environment and Ecology News
- A team of Indian researchers have discovered an egg-in-egg or abnormal titanosaurid dinosaur egg from the Bagh area in Dhar District, Madhya Pradesh.
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Xinjiang in China yesterday at 8:36 pm, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).
