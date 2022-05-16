Current Affairs Today Headline- 16 May 2022
National News
- India reports 2,202 fresh cases, 2,550 recoveries, and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total active cases to 17,317.
- India to host key SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) anti-terror meet today in New Delhi, three-member Pakistani delegate to participate as well.
- PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Nepal's Lumbini today.
- India, Nepal to sign five MoUs during PM Modi's Lumbini visit.
- President Ram Nath Kovind's four-day Jamaica visit, first- ever visit by Indian head of state commences today with rousing welcome from Indian diaspora.
- Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner.
- International Museum Day: National Museum to organise special events between May 16-20.
- Congress adopts Udaipur Declaration, proposals include 1 Family, 1 Ticket.
- Congress to launch 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo' Yatra from October 2.
- Cannes XR to premiere AR Rahman's directorial debut film 'Le Musk'.
Environment News
- Flood situation in Assam’s Cachar district remains grim with thousands of people affected.
- Mercury touches 49 degree Celsius in parts of national capital on May 15th, people advised not to venture out unless necessary.
Sports news
- Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash award for Indian men's team for clinching Thomas Cup trophy.
- Hockey India to conduct FIH Academy Level '2' & '3' Coaching Course 2022 in Bhubaneswar.
- Bathinda girl Shreya Singla makes country proud, wins gold in Badminton at 24th Deaflympics in Brazil.
- Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) in Rome
International News
- Switzerland votes to boost availability of transplant organs by making everyone a potential donor after death unless they have expressly say no.
- Singapore President launches new Indian organisation.
- Kim Jong Un slams North Korea's pandemic response and orders the army to help distribute medicine, as more than a million people suffer from what Pyongyang is referring to as a "fever" and 50 deaths have been reported.
- Former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected to a new term as Somalia's president on May 15th, with celebratory gunfire erupting in the capital Mogadishu.
- Spain is poised to join only a few other nations worldwide in offering paid leave for painful menstruation.
