Buddha Purnima 2022: Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal’s Lumbini today on Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Lumbini in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2022 on May 16 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba. On the occasion of Buddha Jayanti, the Nepalese Prime Minister will also host a lunch in the honour of PM Modi and his delegation.

On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi will attend the 2566th Buddha Jayanti celebration and address a gathering of people from Nepal and India, including the Buddhist monks and scholars. PM Modi’s visit to Nepal on Buddha Purnima 2022 aims at promoting the close, comprehensive, and multidimensional ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Check the details of PM Modi’s visit to Nepal on Buddha Jayanti and why it is significant.

PM Narendra Modi will visit Lumbini, Nepal on 16th May, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at the invitation of PM Sher Bahadur Deuba pic.twitter.com/ZlTwM4geoI — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Buddha Purnima 2022

Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti honours the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The day is considered to be the holiest occasion for Buddhists all over the world.

Buddha Purnima 2022 is celebrated across Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, Burma, Japan, Tibet, Cambodia, Indonesia, China and other South Asian countries.

When is Buddha Purnima 2022?

As per the Hindu calendar, Buddha Purnima takes place on a Full Moon day in the month of Vaisakh and this year, it is being observed on May 16.

On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

Buddha Jayanti 2022: Full schedule of PM Modi’s visit to Nepal on Buddha Purnima

1. Prime Minister Modi on his arrival to Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima will visit Mayadevi Temple and attend a special prayer. He will be accompanied by Nepalese Prime Minister Deuba.

2. PM Modi will light a butter lamp in the front of Ashokan Pillar, and water the Bodhi tree which was gifted by PM Modi during visit to Nepal in 2014.

3. On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan and will lay the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage. It is being built at the initiative of International Buddhist Confederation, India.

4. A bilateral meeting between the Prime Ministers is also scheduled to take place for a comprehensive view of recent agreements.

5. Some MoUs on the cooperation in culture and educational sectors are expected to be exchanged between the two countries after the bilateral meeting.

6. On Buddha Purnima 2022, PM Modi will attend the 2566th Buddha Jayanti celebration in Nepal. He will also address a large gathering of people from Nepal and India, including Buddhist scholars and monks.

PM Modi’s visit to Nepal on Buddha Jayanti 2022: Why it is significant?

PM Modi’s latest visit to Nepal aims at promoting the close, comprehensive and multi-dimensional bilateral ties between the two nations founded on the age-old connection of history, culture, tradition, and religion. Prime Minister Modi’s visit is expected to strengthen the people-to-people connections and promote bilateral tourism.

Background

The latest visit by PM Modi to Nepal on Buddha Purnima 2022 will be the fifth one since 2014 when he was elected as the Prime Minister of India. It will be his first visit to Nepal after his re-election as the Prime Minister of India in 2019. There have been regular exchanges of high-level visits and official interactions between the two countries.

The frequent visits by the leaders help in promoting goodwill, understanding, trust, and cooperation between India and Nepal.