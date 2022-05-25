Current Affairs Today Headline- 25 May 2022
National News
- Bharat Bandh today over caste-based census demand.
- Centre allows duty free import of 20 Lakh MT crude soyabean, sunflower oil.
- Andhra Pradesh state government signs 3 MoUs, AMNS India announces Rs 1,000 crore investment.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives from Tokyo after participating in QUAD Summit 2022 as part of his two-day tour in Japan.
- India calls for reversal of Taliban's 'cover faces in public' policy for Afghanistan women following UNSC's statement on "increasing erosion of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in the country."
- PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida agree to enhance cooperation in defence manufacturing.
Corporate News
- Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today.
- ReNew Power signs MoU to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Karnataka.
International News
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected as WHO chief for second five-year term.
- Quad bloc to give over 50 billion USD infrastructure, investment push in Indo-Pacific in five years.
- An 18-year-old shooter shot and killed 14 students and 1 teacher at Texas elementary school.
- US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting.
- We've to have courage to take action': US VP Kamala Harris on Texas school shooting.
- UN Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families as he is deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
- North Korea fired a "suspected intercontinental ballistic missile" as part of a volley of missile tests early today, as per Seoul's military.
Sports News
- Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans become the first IPL team to qualify for IPL 2022 Final after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.
- J-K LG meets cricketer Umran Malik, who has recigeed says govt will take care of his training.
- Rohan Bopanna, Matwe Middelkoop advance into round 2 of men's doubles at French Open.
