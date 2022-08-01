Current Affairs Today Headlines: 1 August 2022
National News
- India reports 16,464 new cases today, active caseload at 1,43,989.
- Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 36, domestic cylinder prices unchanged.
- Centre forms task force to monitor Monkeypox situation in India.
- Kerala youth who died on July 30, 2022 had tested positive for monkeypox.
Sports News
- Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins the Gold medal in Men's 73kg weightlifting finals with a total lift of 313 kg.
- Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men's 50m backstroke final.
- Indian boxer Sagar beats Cameroon’s Maxime Yegnong Njieyo 5-0 in a 92kg bout to enter the quarterfinals.
- India storm into semi-finals of badminton mixed team event after thrashing South Africa 3-0.
- Boxer Shiva Thapa crashes out after loss to Scotland's Reese Lynch.
- India beat Ghana 11-0 in Men's hockey Group-B match.
- Squash player Joshna Chinappa advances to QFs in women's singles
- India (102/2 in 11.4 overs) beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the Women's T20I group-stage match in Edgbaston.
- Max Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix from Lewis Hamilton.
International News
- Prince Charles' charity accepted 1 million pounds from Osama bin Laden's family in 2013.
- Ex- Philippines President Fidel Ramos dies at 94
- Portugal and France battled major forest fires as temperatures rose sharply this weekend
- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid upped pressure on the United Nations to disband a commission investigating Israel.
- Spain has reported its second monkeypox-related death, bringing to three the number of fatalities linked to the current outbreak outside of Africa.
- Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for a second straight day but "continues to feel well.
- Chinese rocket makes uncontrollable return to Earth, lands near Philippines island
