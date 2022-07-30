Current Affairs Today Headlines: 30 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 30 July 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headlines: 30 July 2022
National News
- NALSA launches campaign ‘Release UTRC@75’ from July 16th for identifying eligible prisoners.
- Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various development projects in Mandi.
- BJP national president JP Nadda appoints Mahendra Bhatt as the new state president of BJP Uttarakhand
- Rajnath Singh announces enhancement of financial aid for orphaned children of Ex-Servicemen.
- India reports 20,408 fresh cases, 20,958 recoveries, 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,43,384.
- Interim relief by NMC for medical students hit by Covid and Russia-Ukraine war
- PM Modi launches the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect.
- PM Modi to address inaugural session of First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet.
- India received the highest ever FDI inflow of Rs 6,31,050 crore in FY 2021-22.
- Indian Navy’s guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, completed her Mediterranean deployment & entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage.
- Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to visit Somnath, Gujarat on August 1st.
- Government has received bids worth Rs 1,49,855 crores after 23rd Round of 5G Spectrum Auction.
- India will give the fullest support for the success of the Samarkand Summit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
International News
- An explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament.
- International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) will become an enabler, it will support innovation and also become a catalyst for growth opportunities.
- Spain and Brazil reported their first monkeypox-related deaths on July 29th, marking what are thought to be the first fatalities linked to the current outbreak outside of Africa.
- Twitter's lawsuit to force Elon Musk to complete his $44 billion buyout bid is set to go to trial on October 17.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited a port in southern Ukraine to oversee grain being loaded for export onto a Turkish ship, the presidency.
Sports News
- India's Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 100m backstroke swimming semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
- Indian women's hockey team beats Ghana 5-0 in Commonwealth Games 2022 opener.
- The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson as a replacement for KL Rahul in the T20I squad for the ongoing West Indies series.
- Dr Kashmir Singh IPS (Rtd) won a Silver medal for India in Golf at the World Police & Fire Games, at the age of 71.
- India's Shiva Thapa beat Pakistan's B Suleman 5-0 in round one of the men's 63 Kg weight category.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs Today Headlines: 29 July 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.