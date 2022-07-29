Current Affairs Today Headlines: 29 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 29 July 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headlines: 29 July 2022
National News
- India reports 20,409 new COVID19 cases, active caseload stand at 1,43,988.
- 9,000 crores of budget already given to Indian defence industries for ammunitions.
- India, Russia hold wide-ranging discussions on issues relating to agenda of UN Security Council and recent developments: Ministry of External Affairs.
- Bihar issues directive saying if child marriage is reported from village, 'mukhiya' will be held responsible for an illegal act.
- Indian Navy receives two of 24 MH-60 'Romeo' multi-mission helicopters from US.
- Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to visit India from August 1 to 4, 2022.
- Indian Navy gets its first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant
- Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) delivers the first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC-1) to the Indian Navy.
- 17 year-olds can now register in advance to become voters, as per Election Commission.
International News
- US economy contracted 0.9% in the second quarter, govt data shows, deepening recession fears
- US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan.
- The US House passes a bill to boost domestic production of semiconductors, the in-demand microchips that power everything from smartphones to cars.
- The International Criminal Court unseals a 2019 arrest warrant for the Central African Republic rebel group leader Noureddine Adam.
- San Francisco declares emergency over monkeypox spread.
- NASA plans to bring back Mars rock samples to Earth in 2033.
- French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris.
- West Indies announce 16-member squad for T20I series against India
- Prince Charles declares open 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.
- Britain's Prince Charles declared the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham open Thursday evening.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs Today Headlines: 28 July 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.