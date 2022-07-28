Current Affairs Today Headlines: 28 July 2022
National News
- The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 gets passed in Lok Sabha.
- Cabinet approves project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages.
- Government receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore in 5G spectrum auction.
- The monkeypox virus is isolated from the clinical specimen of a patient by the ICMR – National Institute of Virology, Pune.
- ICMR floats tender to develop monkeypox vaccine.
Sports News
- PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag bearer in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
- Indian wrestler Suraj Vashishth wins first-ever gold medal in the Greco-Roman U-17 World Championship in Rome, Italy.
- Ravindra Jadeja not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit.
- Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announces a long-term partnership with Indian Olympic Association (IOA)
International News
- US Senate passes USD 280 billion Industrial Policy bill to counter China.
- Iraqi protesters penetrate capital's high-security Green Zone.
- US President Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19, to discontinue his strict isolation measures.
- UNSC adopts press statement, tabled by India and France, condemning the recent deaths of 2 Indian & 1 Moroccan peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- French President Macron is set to host Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Paris.
- Facebook-parent Meta reported its first quarterly revenue drop and a plunging profit amid a turbulent economy and increasing competition from TikTok.
- Ukraine restarts operations at its blockaded Black Sea ports as it moved closer to resuming grain exports with the opening of a coordination centre in Istanbul to oversee a UN-backed deal.
- Hong Kong must repeal national security law, says UN rights watchdog.
Environment News
- Earth hits overshoot day, the day by which humanity has consumed all Earth can sustainably produce for this year.
- NASA plans to bring 30 Martian rock samples back to Earth in 2033 and is sending two small helicopters to help the mission.
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Champhai, Mizoram at 7.15 pm today: National Centre for Seismology.
