Current Affairs Today Headlines: 27 July 2022
National News
- India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 20,742 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, active stands at 1,45,026.
- External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to visit Uzbekistan between July 28-29 to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29, 2022.
- MHA gives security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson.
Defence ministry approves arms procurement proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore: Officials
Environment News
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit Philippines early morning today.
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred at around 2:07am in Afghanistan.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at 7km west of Champhai, Mizoram.
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck the mountainous province of Abra in the northern Philippines.
Sports News
- India to host 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.
- IOA requests Indian players at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to keep public interaction to a minimum due to the threat of Covid-19.
International News
- Israeli archaeologists unveil a rare and "remarkably well preserved" Roman-era coin dating back nearly 1,900 years, depicting the moon goddess Luna, the first such find in Israeli waters.
- An animal market in China's Wuhan was the epicenter of the Covid pandemic, as per new studies in the journal Science.
- New York City has asked the World Health Organization to rename the monkeypox virus to avoid stigmatizing patients.
- Turkey to resume gas exploration in the Mediterranean on August 9.
- The EU came close to sanctioning Ankara in 2020 for pushing into contested east Mediterranean waters in search of fresh natural gas reserves.
Science and Technology
- Russia's departure from International Space Station in 2024 to seriously affect the country's space sector, as per experts.
- A jacket worn by US astronaut Buzz Aldrin during the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon sold at an auction on July 26th for $2.7 million.
