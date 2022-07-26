Current Affairs Today Headlines: 26 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 26 July 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headlines: 26 July 2022
National News
- India reported single-day rise of 14,830 new COVID-19 cases, 36 fatalities, pushing India's infection tally to 4,39,20,451.
- International travellers with monkeypox symptoms to be sent to LNJP Hospital from Delhi airport.
- Delhi logs 463 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in a day, positivity rate jumps to 8.18 per cent.
- Mizoram's lone BJP MLA Buddha Dhan Chakma sentenced to 1 year in jail in corruption case.
- No need to be afraid, those infected with Monkeypox in the state stable now, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
- PM Modi to visit GIFT International Financial Services Centre on July 29
- SC issues notice on plea seeking surveys for identification of bonded labourers.
- NACO initiates discussions after protests against shortage of antiretroviral drugs.
- Roma Balwani takes charge as CEO of Indian Deaf Cricket Association.
- PM Modi congratulates Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah, on his appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait.
- Mughal mosque is 'protected monument', centre tells Delhi HC.
- India, Bangladesh hold talks on the repatriation of detained nationals on each side
International News
- President Joe Biden expects to speak with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping this week.
- The Omen', 'Tron' actor David Warner passes away at 80.
- World witnessing unexpected emergence of Monkeypox, as per WHO's Dr Poonam Khetrapal.
- Tunisians voted in favour of a new constitution, a stamp of approval for President Kais Saied.
- Russia to reduce natural gas through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by another half, to 20% of capacity.
- Astronauts entered new lab module of China's space station for first time.
- Kuwaiti emir appoints Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as new Prime Minister.
Environment News
- Californian governor declares emergency over wildfire in Yosemite national park.
- Firefighters continuing to battle California's largest wildfire of the summer, near Yosemite National Park that has forced thousands of people to evacuate.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.