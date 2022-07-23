Current Affairs Today Headlines: 23 July 2022
National News
- India reports 21,411 fresh cases, 20,726 recoveries and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,50,100.
- Delhi sees 712 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate goes up to 4.47 percent.
- The Election Commission of India asks both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena.
- Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Jabalpur-Kolkata.
- Salman Khan seeks weapon license for 'self-protection' following threat letter.
- Lok Sabha passes the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 aimed at having India’s own national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystem.
- Indian Railways suffer Rs 259.44 cr loss due to agitations against Agnipath Scheme.
- PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
International News
- US announces $270 million in new military aid to Ukraine including rocket systems.
- The US signed off on another $270 million in military aid to Ukraine including four new Himars precision rocket systems.
- Ukraine and Russia sign a landmark deal with Turkey and the United Nations to resolve global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries.
- Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess to step down in a few weeks after four years.
- President Joe Biden's Covid symptoms have improved and his key vital signs including blood pressure remain normal.
- Novak Djokovic confirmed on July 23, 2022 that he will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe line-up at the Laver Cup.
- Russia, Ukraine sign UN-backed deal to resume grain exports via Black Sea.
- EMA recommends smallpox vaccine against monkeypox.
Sports News
- The 2011 ICC Cricketer of the Year, Jonathan Trott has been appointed the new head coach of the Afghanistan men's team.
- India beats West Indies by 3 runs in first ODI, takes 1-0 lead in three match series.
