Current Affairs Today Headlines: 22 July 2022
National News
- NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu officially declared as the President of the country.
- Droupadi Murmu elected to office of President of India after securing 2824 first preference votes, which carry electoral value of 6,76,803.
- PM Narendra Modi urges people to hoist Tricolour between August 13 to August 15.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launches the logo of the 36th National games in Gandhinagar.
- Indian Government invites bids for the design and construction of Mumbai Underground station and tunnels for the bullet train project.
- African Swine fever reported in Wayanad district of Kerala, says state's Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani.
- BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control today.
International News
- Japan to hold state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
- US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, shows mild symptoms as of now.
- Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as 15th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
- World's oldest male giant panda 'An An' dies at the age of 35 years.
- India, UK sign MoU on Mutual Recognition of Educational Qualifications.
- Italy to face election as President dissolves Parliament
- YouTube to remove videos carrying misinformation about abortion.
Sports News
- Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Athletics Championships final with 88.39m throw in first attempt.
- Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav makes it to the final round of the World Athletics Championships, 2022.
- Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to reach the men's Triple Jump final.
- Asia Cup to be held in UAE, confirms BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
