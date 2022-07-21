Current Affairs Today Headlines: 21 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 20 July 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headlines: 21 July 2022
National News
- Counting of votes for 15th Presidential election to begin at 11 am on July 21, 2022.
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to the hospital.
- World Health Organization (WHO) confirms 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with 5 deaths reported in Africa.
- Tripura CM Manik Saha tested positive for Covid-19.
- Telangana requests Centre to provide Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance towards flood relief.
- Karnataka to bring a new policy to ensure power supply to every poor household of the state.
International News
- Canada's Public Health Agency has confirmed a total of 604 cases of monkeypox in the country as of July 20.
- Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss through to the final stage of the UK PM race, Penny Mordaunt knocked out.
- US President Joe Biden to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping by the end of the month amid simmering tensions between over Taiwan and trade.
- Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President today.
- US President Joe Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come.
James Webb Space Telescope may have found earliest known galaxy in the universe that existed 13.5 billion years ago.
- Russian gas deliveries expected to resume at previous level after maintenance ends Thursday.
- The UK government gives go-ahead to the new Sizewell C nuclear power station in eastern England.
Corporate
- Wipro's revenue from operations rises 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 21,528.6 cr in June quarter.
Sports News
- India's CWG-bound sprinter S Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test.
- Postponed Asian Games to be held in 2023 in China from September 23 to October 8.
- World 100m champion Kerley out of world relays with injury.
Environment News
- Human food waste a threat to polar bears.
- Fewer manatee deaths have been recorded so far this year in Florida compared to the record-setting numbers in 2021.
- Spain has reported over 679 people in the first eight days from July 10-17 of the second heatwave.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.