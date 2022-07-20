Current Affairs Today Headlines: 20 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 20 July 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headlines: 20 July 2022
National News
- Research reveals genes from microbes crucial for insect evolution.
- Sri Lanka to elect a new president today amid an economic crisis.
- Team India arrives in Trinidad for white-ball series against West Indies.
- Yellow alert issued for Delhi today; generally cloudy sky, moderate to heavy rain & thunderstorms are expected.
- India extended concessional loans of over 12.3 billion dollars to Africa.
- PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today.
- Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets African leaders over lunch at Hyderabad House.
- Rahul Shewale to be leader of Shiv Sena in Lok Sabha, Bhavana Gawali to remain chief whip.
- Russian Embassy approaches MEA for 'explanation of circumstances' of cargo ship detention in Kochi.
- India denies reports of Russia seeking payments for oil in Dirhams.
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of DSP killed by mining mafia, job to family member.
International News
- US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran in his first visit outside Russia since the February 24th invasion of Ukraine.
- US adds Vietnam, Cambodia and Macau to human trafficking blacklist.
- EU proposes to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade.
- Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska welcomed to the White House on July 19th by her US counterpart Jill Biden and President Joe Biden.
- Russia, Turkey and Iran to continue cooperation to "eliminate terrorists" in Syria.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 19th for mediating talks on the export of grain from Ukraine.
- US says Russia moving to annex additional Ukrainian territory.
- US overdose deaths increased 44% for Black people and 39% for Native Americans in 2020 compared to 2019.
- The United States has added Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei and Macau to a human trafficking blacklist.
- EU proposes to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade.
- Rishi Sunak tops Conservative MPs' latest vote as UK PM race narrows to three.
- US House votes to protect same-sex marriages, pushing back against Supreme Court after abortion ruling raises concerns.
Science and Technology
- James Webb Telescope suffers ‘Irreparable Damage’ due to collision with a Space Pebble.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.