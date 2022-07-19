Current Affairs Today Headlines: 19 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 19 July 2022.
National News
- India records 15,528 new COVID-19 cases today, active caseload stands at 1,43,654.
- CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the issue of price rise and imposition of 5% GST on essential items.
- South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave
- Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice presidential election today.
- Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa withdraws candidacy for the position of President.
- Centre to hold all-party meeting over Sri Lankan crisis today.
- India and Madagascar join hands to ramp up bilateral ties.
- A bill seeking to amend Family Courts Act to provide for establishing family courts in Himachal Pradesh.
- Indian rupee falls below 80 per US dollar for the first time on record.
International News
- Ghana declares first outbreak of deadly Marburg virus.
- Indian government reviews health actions at international airports and ports.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at around 8:08 pm, in the 66km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on July 20.
- Sri Lankan opposition leader says withdraws presidential candidacy.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 18, 2022 renewed his threat to "freeze" NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland.
Environment News
- Australia's unique wildlife is in retreat as it reels from bushfires, drought, human activity and global warming, a government report shows, prompting calls for dramatic change.
- Mexico resumes building part president's flagship tourist train project despite a judge suspending construction on environmental grounds.
- A fierce heat wave in western Europe on July 18 left much of the continent wilting under a scorching sun, smashing temperature records and feeding ferocious forest wildfires
Sports News
- West Indies cricketer Lendl Simmons announced retirement from international cricket.
- Former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin announces retirement from international cricket.
- Women's World Cup football champion USA qualifies for 2024 Olympics.
