Current Affairs Today Headlines: 18 July 2022

National News
- Voting for Indian Presidential Elections 2022 to be held between 10 am to 5 pm.
- India reports 16,935 fresh cases, 16,069 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,44,264.
- West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar submits resignation to President Kovind, Manipur Governor La Ganesan given additional charge.
- Child suspected to have contracted monkeypox tests negative in Andhra Pradesh.
- Air India Express flight diverted to Muscat due to burning smell in cabin
- SC bench headed by CJI to hear pleas of both factions of Shiv Sena on July 20.
- Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva to file her nomination papers at 11 am on 19th July.
- INS Sundhudhvaj decommissioned after 35 years of service to nation
International News
- Sri Lanka's acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency.
- Vice President of Gambia Badara A Joof arrives in India on a five- day visit.
- Ukraine carrier cargo plane, reportedly carrying explosives, crashes in Greece
- Ukraine President sacks Chief of Domestic Intelligence and Security agency and prosecutor general.
Sports News
- Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI ton guides India to a five-wicket win over England, India clinch the ODI series 2-1.
Environment News
- Firefighters are battling to contain wildfires sweeping across southwest Europe as a heatwave showed no sign of abating.
- Water police patrol drought-hit Los Angeles streets.
