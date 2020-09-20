DCGI approves the commercial launch of low cost COVID-19 test ‘Feluda’
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, the TATA CRISPER test has met the high-quality benchmarks with 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity for detecting the Coronavirus.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on September 19, 2020, approved the commercial launch of ‘Feluda’, the TATA CRISPER (Clustered Regulatory Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) COVID-19 test. The news was shared by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, the test has met the high-quality benchmarks with 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity for detecting the Coronavirus.
The TATA CRISPER test will be the world’s first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Ca9 protein for successfully detecting the virus that causes COVID-19.
India’s first CRISPR Covid-19 test FELUDA, developed by @IGIBSocial and @TataGroup has been approved for use in India by @DCGI. Congratulations to the entire team! @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @PrinSciAdvGoI @shekhar_mande @ICMRDELHI @AnuragAgrawalMD @Debojyo04532898— CSIR (@CSIR_IND) September 19, 2020
|
Significance of TATA CRISPER test
|
The TATA CRISPER test will be achieving the accuracy levels of traditional RT-PCR tests with quicker turnaround time, better ease of use, and less expensive equipment. Moreover, CRISPER is also a futuristic technology that can also be configured for the detection of multiple other pathogens in the future.
This has also marked a significant achievement for the Indian Scientific Community, moving from Research and Development to a high-accuracy, scalable, and reliable test in less than 100 days.
Key Highlights:
• The TATA CRSISPER technology has been developed by CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology).
• The TATA group had worked closely with ICMR and CSIR-IGIB to create a high-quality test that will be helping the nation ramp up COVID-19 testing quickly and economically, with a ‘Made in India’ test that is reliable, safe, affordable, and accessible.
• The approval for the TATA CRISPER test for the COVID-19 test will be giving a boost to the country’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is TATA CRISPER test and how does it work?
According to CSIR, the TATA CRISPER test uses an indigenously developed, cutting-edge CRISPER technology for the detection of the genomic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. CRISPER is a genome editing technology to diagnose diseases.
According to Anurag Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-IGIB, the work started by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the sickle cell mission for the genome diagnostics and therapeutics led to a new knowledge that can be harnessed to quickly develop the new diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2.
Potential of Research & Development in India:
Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO, TATA Medical and Diagnostic Ltd, while commenting on the development stated that the commercialization of the TATA CRISPER test has been reflecting the tremendous R&D potential in the country which can collaborate for transforming India’s collaboration to the global healthcare and scientific research world.
As per Anurag Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-IGIB, the development has shown the interconnectedness of scientific knowledge and technology and the innovation of the young research team led by Souvik Maiti and Debojyoti Chakraborty.