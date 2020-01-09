Delhi Election 2020: Important dates, schedule and all you need to know!

Delhi Election 2020: The Delhi Elections 2020 will be held in a single-phase on February 8. The Delhi election result will be announced on February 11, when the counting of votes will take place.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had announced the Delhi Election Schedule on January 6, 2020. The model code of conduct came into force in Delhi with immediate effect with the announcement of the election dates.

The Delhi election notification will be issued on January 14 and the last date for submission of the candidate name is January 21. The last date for withdrawal of the candidate’s name is January 24.

Delhi Election Dates: All Important Dates

Issuance of Notification January 14 Last Date for filing of nomination January 21 Scrutiny of nomination January 22 Last date for withdrawal of nomination January 24 Polling Day February 8 Counting of Votes- Election Result February 11

The current Delhi Assembly term will end on February 22, 2020. The new government will have to be formed before the day. The Election Commission has given time till February 12, before which the election should be completed.

Delhi Election Opinion Poll

As per IANS-CVoter opinion poll, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is set to retain its power with 59 seats, while the BJP is predicted to win 8 seats and the Congress is predicted to open its account with 3 seats.

Delhi Elections 2015

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had swept the Delhi Elections 2015 with 67 seats in the 70-member assembly. While the BJP was reduced to three seats, the Congress drew a blank despite being in power in Delhi for 15 years between 1998 and 2013.