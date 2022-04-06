Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed by Parliament: Know 10 Key Features

Delhi MCD Bill 2022: The Parliament passed Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 on April 5, 2022 to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. It had been earlier passed by the Lok Sabha as well.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into "a single, integrated and well-equipped entity" to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

What is Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022?

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 aims to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi -North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Home Minister said that it was necessary to unify the three municipal corporations into one entity to ensure that they work in a proper manner.

Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill 2022 UPSC: Know in 10 Points

1. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 to unify the three Delhi MCDs.

2. The act was last amended in 2011 by the Delhi Legislative Assembly to divide the Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi into:

(i) North Delhi Municipal Corporation

(ii) South Delhi Municipal Corporation

(iii) East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

3. The MCD Amendment Bill will replace the three municipal corporations under the Act with one Corporation, which will be named the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

4. Further, the 1957 Act empowered the Delhi government to decide various matters under the Act including the number of seats of councilors and number of reserved seats and matters such as leave of absence, salary and allowance and delimitation of wards. The Delhi MCD amendment bill 2022 instead empowers the central government to decide these matters.

5. Under the Act, the number of seats in the three MCD corporations should not be more than 272. The new bill states that the total number of seats in the newly unified Corporation should not be more than 250.

6. The Act provides for the Director of Local Bodies to assist the Delhi government in discharging certain functions, the new bill omits the provision for a Director of Local Bodies.

7. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 provides for the appointment of a Special Officer to exercise powers of the Corporation until its first meeting.

8. The amendment bill also adds new obligatory functions of MCD that include the establishment of an e-governance system for citizen services to make administration more transparent and accountable and easy accessible.

9. The Act provided that the sweeper employed for doing house scavenging of a building to give a reasonable cause or a 14-day notice before discontinuing his service, the new bill omits this provision.

10. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and passed by the house on March 30.

