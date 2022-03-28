JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

What is Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables "The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022" in the Lok Sabha today.  

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 13:20 IST
HM Amit Shah introduces Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha
Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced "The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022" in the Lok Sabha on March 28, 2022. The bill was presented during the ongoing second alf of the Budget Session of the Parliament. 

The bill aims to authorise the police to take measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of their identifications and investigations in criminal matters to preserve records.

The new bill seeks to repeal the existing "The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920", which is limited to allowing collection of finger and footprint impressions and photographs for a limited category of convicted and non-convicted persons on the order of a Magistrate.

 MoS MHA Ajay Mishra Teni said, "The current Identification of Prisoners Act was formed in 1920. It's been 102 yrs now. The Act provided for collection of only fingerprints & footprints. The world has undergone technological & scientific changes, crime and its trend has increased. That is why we have brought the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022. The Bill will not only help our investigation agencies but also increase prosecution."

Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022:  Know Key Provisions of the Bill in 5 Points

1. The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 will repeal the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, which is limited to collecting fingerprint and footprint impressions for limited category of prisoners. 

2. The new bill will allow the police to take measurements of all convicts and other detained persons to preserve records for the purpose of their identification. 

3. As per provisions of the new Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022, any person detained, convicted or arrested or under any preventive detention law will be required to provide "measurements" to a police officer or a prison official.

4. The bill will allow the police to take iris and retina scan, photographs, finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, physical, biological samples and their analysis.

5. The bill will also allow the police to collect their behavioural attributes including signatures and handwriting or any other examination referred under section 53 or section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

What does this mean?

Under the new criminal identification bill, any person who is detained, arrested, convicted or under preventive detention will be required to provide the above measurements to a police officer. 

Background 

The budget session of the Parliament was held in two parts, the first half had begun on January 31 and concluded on February 11. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and is scheduled to conclude on April 8, 2022. 

