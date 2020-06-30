DGCI approves Bharat Biotech’s COVID vaccine for clinical trials

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given its approval to the Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s COVID vaccine. Bharat Biotech can now initiate phase-I and Phase-II human clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology which is a part of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). In a statement released by the company, the human clinical trials have been scheduled to start across India in July 2020.

DGCI granted permission for the human clinical trials after the vaccine make headquartered in Hyderabad submitted results that were generated from the preclinical studies which demonstrated immune response and safety.

As Bharat Biotech got the approval for human trial for its vaccine candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on June 30 and reviewed the preparation undertaken for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also enquired about the time period regarding the availability of the vaccine.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against #COVID19, as and when a vaccine is available. pic.twitter.com/HaAOIKX2wp — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Development of Vaccine by Bharat Biotech:

Bharat Biotech Chairman Dr. Krishna Ella announced the development of the first indigenous vaccine candidate Covaxin and mentioned that the collaboration with NIV and ICMR was instrumental in the vaccine development.

The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in the National Institute of Virology and was transferred to Bharat Biotech. The company then developed the indigenous and inactivated vaccine at its Biosafety level- 3 high containment facility which is located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad Outskirts.

Bharat Biotech on getting approval from DGCI:

Krishna Ella stated that the guidance and proactive support from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation enabled the approvals to the project. He added that Bharat Biotech’s Research and Development and manufacturing teams have worked tirelessly to deploy proprietary technologies towards this platform.

The company further added that the results from the pre-clinical trial studies were promising and showed effective immune responses and extensive safety.

The Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella mentioned that the company’s ongoing research and activities enabled in successfully manufacturing a vaccine for the H1N1 pandemic. She also added that the company created the only BSL-3 containment facilities for manufacturing and testing in India.

Other vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech:

The Vaccine producer headquartered in Hyderabad has developed several vaccines with the use of Vero Cell culture platform technologies. These vaccines developed by the company are Rotavirus, Polio, Rabies, Japanese Encephalitis, Zika, and Chikungunya.