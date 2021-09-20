Emmys 2021: The Crown, Ted lasso wins big, Kate Winslet takes Best Actress Award; See full list of winners
Emmy 2021 Full Winners list: With Olivia Colman winning 'Best Actress' for The Crown to Jason Sudeikis winning his career's first Emmy for 'Ted Lasso', the 73rd Emmy Awards honour some of the phenomenal work on Television. Find the complete list of winners of Emmy Awards 2021 below.
Emmy Awards 2021 winners: The 73rd Emmy Awards took place at the Event Deck at LA Live. Unlike the virtual ceremony which took place in 2020, this year the Prime Time Emmy Awards went back to an in-person event with the favourite stars brightening the red carpet.
The Emmy Awards 2021 were held on the evening of September 19, 2021, (September 20 early morning in India). Ted Lasso, Apple TV + show which was favourite with 13 nominations for Emmy 2021, went on to clinch 4 trophies, including 1 win for the outstanding Comedy Series and 4 Acting Awards.
The Crown, with 11 nominations for Emmys, won big with a total of 7 wins. Olivia Colman from The Crown won the Best Actress Award while Kate Winslet won the same for her phenomenal work in the Limited Drama Series ‘Mare of Easttown’.
Congratulations to the entire Ted Lasso team on their 7 #Emmy wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series. https://t.co/uzBBajEqqh pic.twitter.com/LDZ3QXMZSH— Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 20, 2021
Kate Winslet wins for Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet brought it home for Mare of Easttown (@HBO) as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie! Congrats again! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/w6PgGKKndv— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Josh O'Connor wins his first Emmys for playing Prince Charles in 'The Crown'
It's been a golden night for @TheCrownNetflix, including @JoshOConnor15, who took home his first #Emmy for his role as Prince Charles! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/kHk0yoE20T— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Jason Sudeikis with his first career Emmys for Ted Lasso
Winner winner chicken dinner! Congrats @JasonSudeikis on a first career #Emmy! 🎉 #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/71FXjaq2W4— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Big night for 'The Queen's Gambit'
Masterful! A huge congrats to The Queen's Gambit (@netflix) on its win for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/TdvgK6K5Zm— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Check the complete list of 73rd Prime Time Emmy 2021 awards winners here
|
Category
|
Winners
|
Outstanding Drama Series
|
The Crown
|
Outstanding Comedy Series
|
Ted Lasso
|
Outstanding Variety Talk Show
|
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
|
Outstanding Limited Series
|
The Queen’s Gambit
|
Outstanding Actor-Comedy
|
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
|
Outstanding Actor- Drama
|
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
|
Outstanding Actor- Limited Series or Movie
|
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
|
Outstanding Actress- Comedy
|
Jean Smart (Hacks)
|
Outstanding Actress- Drama
|
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
|
Outstanding Actress- Limited Series or Movie
|
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
|
Outstanding Supporting Actor-Comedy
|
Bred Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
|
Outstanding Supporting Actor- Drama
|
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
|
Outstanding Supporting Actor- Limited Series or Movie
|
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
|
Outstanding Supporting Actress- Comedy
|
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
|
Outstanding Supporting Actress- Drama
|
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
|
Outstanding Supporting Actress- Limited Series or Movie
|
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
|
Outstanding Director- Comedy
|
Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
|
Outstanding Director- Drama
|
Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)
|
Outstanding Director- Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
|
Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)
|
Outstanding Writing- Comedy
|
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky- Hacks
|
Outstanding Writing- Drama
|
Peter Morgan (The Crown)
|
Outstanding Writing- Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
|
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
