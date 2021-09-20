Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Emmys 2021: The Crown, Ted lasso wins big, Kate Winslet takes Best Actress Award; See full list of winners

Emmy 2021 Full Winners list: With Olivia Colman winning 'Best Actress' for The Crown to Jason Sudeikis winning his career's first Emmy for 'Ted Lasso', the 73rd Emmy Awards honour some of the phenomenal work on Television. Find the complete list of winners of Emmy Awards 2021 below.

Created On: Sep 20, 2021 11:30 ISTModified On: Sep 20, 2021 11:43 IST

Emmy Awards 2021 winners: The 73rd Emmy Awards took place at the Event Deck at LA Live. Unlike the virtual ceremony which took place in 2020, this year the Prime Time Emmy Awards went back to an in-person event with the favourite stars brightening the red carpet.

The Emmy Awards 2021 were held on the evening of September 19, 2021, (September 20 early morning in India). Ted Lasso, Apple TV + show which was favourite with 13 nominations for Emmy 2021, went on to clinch 4 trophies, including 1 win for the outstanding Comedy Series and 4 Acting Awards.

The Crown, with 11 nominations for Emmys, won big with a total of 7 wins. Olivia Colman from The Crown won the Best Actress Award while Kate Winslet won the same for her phenomenal work in the Limited Drama Series ‘Mare of Easttown’.

Kate Winslet wins for Limited Series or Movie

Josh O'Connor wins his first Emmys for playing Prince Charles in 'The Crown'

Jason Sudeikis with his first career Emmys for Ted Lasso

Big night for 'The Queen's Gambit'

Check the complete list of 73rd Prime Time Emmy 2021 awards winners here

Category

Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series

The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Actor-Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Actor- Drama

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Outstanding Actor- Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Outstanding Actress- Comedy

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Actress- Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Outstanding Actress- Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor-Comedy

Bred Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actor- Drama

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor- Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress- Comedy

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress- Drama

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress- Limited Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Director- Comedy

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Outstanding Director- Drama

Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)

Outstanding Director- Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

Outstanding Writing- Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky- Hacks

Outstanding Writing- Drama

Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Outstanding Writing- Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

 

