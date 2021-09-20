Emmys 2021: The Crown, Ted lasso wins big, Kate Winslet takes Best Actress Award; See full list of winners

Emmy Awards 2021 winners: The 73rd Emmy Awards took place at the Event Deck at LA Live. Unlike the virtual ceremony which took place in 2020, this year the Prime Time Emmy Awards went back to an in-person event with the favourite stars brightening the red carpet.

The Emmy Awards 2021 were held on the evening of September 19, 2021, (September 20 early morning in India). Ted Lasso, Apple TV + show which was favourite with 13 nominations for Emmy 2021, went on to clinch 4 trophies, including 1 win for the outstanding Comedy Series and 4 Acting Awards.

The Crown, with 11 nominations for Emmys, won big with a total of 7 wins. Olivia Colman from The Crown won the Best Actress Award while Kate Winslet won the same for her phenomenal work in the Limited Drama Series ‘Mare of Easttown’.

Congratulations to the entire Ted Lasso team on their 7 #Emmy wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series. https://t.co/uzBBajEqqh pic.twitter.com/LDZ3QXMZSH — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 20, 2021

Kate Winslet wins for Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet brought it home for Mare of Easttown (@HBO) as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie! Congrats again! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/w6PgGKKndv — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Josh O'Connor wins his first Emmys for playing Prince Charles in 'The Crown'

Jason Sudeikis with his first career Emmys for Ted Lasso

Big night for 'The Queen's Gambit'

Masterful! A huge congrats to The Queen's Gambit (@netflix) on its win for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/TdvgK6K5Zm — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

