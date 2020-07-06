Ennio Morricone, Oscar-winning music composer dies at 91

Ennio Morricone, Oscar-winning Italian film composer, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was 91. He had composed the score for 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,' which is considered to be one of the most influential soundtracks in history.

As per Morricone's lawyer, Giorgio Asumma, the legendary composer passed away in a clinic in Rome, where he was admitted after he had a fall that caused a hip fracture.

The Italian music maestro has reportedly composed at least 500 scores for both films and television over 50 years, which is a record in the western cinema. Morricone was the only second composer to receive an honorary award at the Oscars for his work.

Key Highlights

• The legendary composer received over six Oscar nominations for his compositions - 'The Mission,' 'Days of Heaven,' 'Bugsy,' 'Malena,' and 'The Hateful Eight' and won the award for Quentin Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight.'

• Some of his classic works include 'Cinema Paradiso' and 'Once Upon a Time in the West' among others.

• He was presented with an honorary Oscar award in 2006 for "his magnificent and multifaceted contributions to the art of film music."

• He was also honoured with the Golden Globe's 'The Legend of 1900' honour. He had also won the Grammy and a BAFTA for his score in 'The Untouchables.'

Ennio Morricone: Background

• Ennio Morricone was an Italian composer, orchestrator, conductor and trumpet player, who wrote music in different styles.

• He composed over 400 scores for films and television and over 100 classical works. Some of the films for which he composed the score include the Mission, The Untouchables, A Fistful of Dollars, The Battle of Algiers, Animal Trilogy, Exorcist II, Days of Heaven, In the Line of Fire, Bulworth, The Thing, comedy trilogy La Cage aux Folles I, II, III and Ripley's Game.

• His score for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Overall, he composed the score for over 70 award-winning films including most of Sergio Leone's films and all of Giuseppe Tornatore's films since Cinema Paradiso.

• Morricone initially used to play the trumpet in jazz bands in the 1940s. In 1955, he started writing for film and theatre. He has composed music for artists including Andrea Bocelli, Mina, Paul Anka, Milva and Zucchero.

• He gained international fame between 1960 and 1975 by composing music for Western films including Once Upon a Time in the West, which was one of the best-selling scores worldwide.

• In the 1970s, he composed scores for leading American Directors including Quentin Tarantino, Warren Beatty, Mike Nichols, Don Siegel, Oliver Stone and John Carpenter. He had also composed the official theme score of the 1978 FIFA World Cup.

• Morricone's music was reused in television series including The Simpsons and The Sopranos and in many films such as Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds.