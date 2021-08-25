e-Sharm Portal: Centre to launch National Database for Unorganised Workers on August 26

Union Labour Ministry will launch e-Sharm Portal-National Database for Unorganised Workers on August 26, 2021. The portal will be launched for the overall welfare of crores of unorganized workers of the country after seven decades of independence.

The e-Sharm Portal aims to be a single-point reference that will help authorities to reach out and track the unorganised workers and offer welfare in times of crisis.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, unveiled the logo of e-SHRAM Portal–National Database of Unorganized Workers on August 24, 2021.

Just two days before the e-Shram portal is launched, unveiled its logo. As envisaged by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the portal will be the national database of our nation builders, our Shram Yogis. The portal will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep.

Significance Union Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that targeted identification of the unorganized workers is a much-needed step and the e-Sharm Portal will be the national database of nation builders, ‘Shram Yogis’. It will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep. The labour minister reached out to all trade unions to mobilise support and awareness about the e-Sharm Portal among workers.

e-Sharm Portal

•The e-Sharm Portal, National Database for Unorganised Workers will include migrant workers, construction workers, street vendors, gig and platform workers, domestic workers, migrant workers, agriculture workers and similar sub-groups of unorganised workers.

•The portal will bring millions of unorganised workers in the country on a common platform.

•As per estimates, around 92 percent of India's workforce of 500 million is unorganised and as a result, they are often deprived of minimum wages and any form of social security.

•The e-Sharm Portal will enable authorities track down the workers in the informal sector and offer welfare in times of crisis.

•The portal will be made easily accessible so that workers can self-enroll using their Aadhaar and mobile number.

•The workers will be able to visit and register themselves free of cost at the registration centres, which will be set up at select post offices and common service centres through its nationwide network of over four lakh centres.

•The work on the National Database for Unorganised Workers was fast-tracked after millions of workers returned to their home towns during the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in April-May 2020, which resulted in the loss of jobs and livelihood for millions.

What are the reservations of the trade unions?

The trade unions pointed out that the mere launch of the portal will not work, the government will have to increasingly focus on ensuring all workers are brought on board under the portal to ensure proper implementation and usage of the portal.