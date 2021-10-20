Explained: What is Facebook’s Metaverse for which Facebook is hiring 10,000 in Europe?

Facebook on October 18, 2021, announced its plan to hire 10,000 people in the European Union over the next five years to build the Metaverse, a virtual reality version of the internet. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been mentioning Metaverse since July 2021. The tech giant is looking forward work with governments across Europe to hire the right people and find the right markets across the region.

What is Metaverse?

Facebook defines Metaverse as a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you. With Metaverse, people can experience the internet in 3D. This means one can meet, play, work or join places as if they were actually experiencing it rather than just viewing it as content.

Facebook will use technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to create a sense of virtual presence that will enable one to experience the event as if interacting in person. With this technology, Facebook aims to connect its 3 billion users through Metaverse.

The metaverse has the potential to help unlock new creative, social, and economic opportunities.

Who will run Metaverse?

No one company will run the Metaverse. The key features of Metaverse will be openness and interoperability. As per Facebook, different companies will collaborate, cooperate with each other, creators, developers, and policymakers to build and operate the Metaverse.

When will Metaverse be available?

As per the Facebook official blog, the company is in the beginning stages of building the next computing platform Metaverse. the Metaverse could take 10 to 15 years to be fully developed. As of now, Facebook has announced its plan to hire 10,000 people in Europe over the next five years for building the Metaverse.

Facebook has also announced the XR Program and Research Fund, a 2-year $50 million investment in research to help build the Metaverse. The Fund will set the stage for collaboration between industry partners, governments, civil rights groups, and academic institutions to explore the development of technologies.

How will Metaverse work?

As per Facebook, one will be able to access the Metaverse through AR, VR, PC, mobile devices, and game consoles.