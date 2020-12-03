Fourth round of talks between central government and farmers concludes, next meeting to be on December 5

The fourth round of talks between the central government and the farmer’s representative was held on December 3, 2020, in New Delhi. As the fourth round to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest on the farm laws concluded, it has been decided that the next meeting will be held on December 5, 2020.

The spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, has informed that a delegation of farmers met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 3. He further added that if the government wants, it can solve the issue. He also encouraged that all the farmers across the country must take to the streets now.

Meanwhile, the protest by farmers against the three agricultural laws which were passed by the government in the last monsoon session has entered the eighth day on December 3. The demonstrations by the farmers are being held on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari. It is on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

Next meeting on December 5:

As the fourth round of meeting between farmers and the central government concluded on December 3, it was announced that to discuss the matter further, the fifth round of meeting will be held on December 5, 2020.

The meeting of farmer leaders with the central government concludes. Next meeting to be held on December 5. pic.twitter.com/QxesakLeHM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Fourth Round of central government and farmers meeting:

During the talk between the farmers and the central government at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, the farmers' leaders have suggested to the government that a special session of the Parliament must be called and the new farm laws must be abolished.

#UPDATE Farmer leaders' meeting with the central government at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi: The farmer leaders suggest the government that a special session of the Parliament be called and the new farm laws be abolished. — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while replying to the farmers' leaders have during the meeting has assured that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not be touched and no changes will be made to it by the government.

MSP (Minimum Support Price) will not be touched, no changes will be made to it: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar replies to farmer leaders during their meeting at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/LDW0v6ya59 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Why farmers are protesting?

The farmers from all over the country have been protesting against the new farm laws which were passed by the government in the last monsoon session of Parliament. The protests started on November 26-27, 2020.

A group of farmers from Rajasthan join the protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border against Centre's farm laws



A farmer says,"Around 500 farmers from Rajasthan are reaching here soon. PM said many times that MSP will be protected. So,what's the problem in putting it in writing?" pic.twitter.com/SVVCmHQH1f — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Several farmers from various parts of the country like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also been marching towards Delhi in order to join the protests against the laws. Reportedly, a group of farmers from Rajasthan has also joined the protests at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) and around 500 more farmers from Rajasthan will also be reaching Delhi very soon.

Laws against which farmers are protesting • The Farmers’ Produce Trade Act and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 • The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 • The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

What happened in the third round of talks with farmer representatives?

The central government had held the third round of talks with the farmer's representatives on December 1, 2020, during which the center had offered to set up a committee, which the farmers' unions rejected.

They instead demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal the laws that, according to them, are made to favour the corporate bodies. Farmer's representatives also mentioned that the protests will continue till the issue is resolved.

Apart from the Agriculture Minister, the third meeting was also attended by the Minister of State and Commerce, Som Prakash, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Government on farmers protest and the new farm laws:

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has maintained that the new farm laws are in the interest of the farmers and that the reforms have been done after the long wait.

While talking about the concerns of the farmers, he stated that the government is ready to listen to their problems and address the concerns. He also informed that the meeting held on December 1 was good and that the farmer unions were urged to share the specific issues that are related to new farm acts during the fourth round of the meeting which will be on December 4.

The minister further noted that it still remains to be seen that to what extent the issues of the farmers can be resolved.

Last chance for government:

Notably, the farmers protesting the new farm laws have warned that the fourth round of talks on December 3 will be the last chance for the government to take a decision of repealing the laws, otherwise, the movement will become huge and will lead to the fall of the government.