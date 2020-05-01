First train with stranded migrants leaves from Telangana

The first train carrying the stranded workers has left from Telangana. The train has 24 coaches and 1,200 passengers and has been traveling non-stop to Jharkhand.

The government has made an announcement regarding the return of millions of people to their home states who have been stranded to different places due to the lockdown.

However, it has been assured that the movement of people will only be through state government facilitation and people will not be allowed to cross stated on their own.

Key Highlights:

• As per the Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Central Railways, ‘the special one-off train’ has been transporting the workers on the request of the Telangana State government.

• The train has left Lingampally in Hyderabad on May 1 and will be reaching Hatia, Jharkhand on May 2, 2020.

• Each carriage of the train has been carrying 54 passengers instead of the 72 seat capacity to maintain the required social distancing.

• The middle has not been used in the sleeper coaches and only two people have been allowed to sit in the general coaches.

• As per the Senior police official, the journey was organised on very short notice. They were screened at the labour camp and then transported to the railway station in buses.

Precautions taken during the journey:

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Central Railways mentioned that the measures of adequate social distancing have been taken and food has been served to the passengers.

All the passengers on the train were screened for fever and other symptoms before the train pulled out of the station.

Background:

The workers have been employed at the construction site at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. The workers have earlier protested regarding the non-payment of their wages by the contractors.

As per the senior official, the contractor was asked their wages, and arrangements were made to send them back home.

India’s migrant workers have been the backbone of the economy and an estimated 100 million migrant workers live in improper conditions. With the country shutting down due to COVID-19, many of them feared of affording basic facilities without any work and tried to reach their villages on foot.