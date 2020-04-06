Forest fire near Chernobyl, radition spikes by 16 times: Know all about Chernobyl nuclear disaster

What is Chernobyl disaster? The Chernobyl disaster is the world’s worst nuclear accident, which occurred on April 26, 1986, at the No. 4 nuclear reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near Ukraine's Pripyat city. How did Chernobyl nuclear accident take place? The accident happened during a safety test on an RBMK-type nuclear reactor. During the test, the power of the nuclear reactor unexpectedly dropped to zero and operators were only able to restore the specified test power, which the reactor in an unstable condition. Though the risk was clear in the operating instructions, the operators still proceeded with the electrical test and after completion, they triggered a shutdown at the reactor. But a combination of unstable conditions and design flaws in the reactor caused an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction. This set off a large amount of energy, vapourising superheated cooling water and rupturing the reactor core in a highly destructive steam explosion. This was followed by an open-air reactor core fire, which released a considerable amount of airborne radioactive contamination for almost nine days into parts of the then USSR and western Europe before being finally contained on May 4. Containment efforts A 10 km radius exclusion zone was created within 36 hours after the accident and about 49,000 people were evacuated from the area. The exclusion zone was later increased to 30 km and a further 68,000 people were evacuated. Chernobyl Accident Casualties The explosion of the nuclear reactor killed two operating staff and about 134 station staff and firemen who were a part of the emergency response were hospitalised after absorbing high doses of ionizing radiation. Among them, 28 died in the days and months that followed. Among others, 14 other suspected radiation-induced cancer deaths were reported within the next 10 years. According to the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR), fewer than 100 documented deaths in the present are likely to be due to increased exposure to radiation. Though determining the total number of radiation-exposure related deaths is difficult, around 9000-16000 people are reported to have died in Europe over the years, as a result of the Chernobyl disaster. Impact The Chernobyl disaster is considered the worst nuclear power accident in history both in cost and number of casualties. To reduce the further spread of radioactive contamination from the wreckage of the plant, a protective Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant sarcophagus was built by December 1986. It also protected the crews of the other undamaged reactors at the site, which continued to operate. However, due to the deterioration in the condition of the casket, the area was further enclosed in 2017 by the Chernobyl New Safe Confinement and a nuclear clean-up was ordered to remove both the casket and remnants of the reactor. The nuclear clean-up is scheduled to be completed by 2065.