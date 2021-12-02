Fortune India 50 Most Powerful Women: FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Nita Ambani grabs top place; Full list here
India's Most Powerful Women: The list released by Fortune India mentions names of the 50 most powerful women in the country. Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is on top while Reliance's Nita Ambani has grabbed second place. The other names are Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of WHO, Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Fortune India most powerful women: Fortune India recently released a list of its top 50 most powerful women in India in 2021. The list mentions the names of various popular figures who are known for their accomplishments in their respective fields. The Fortune India most powerful women list recognizes the achievements of women as well as their contribution in different domains.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has grabbed a top position followed by Reliance’s Nita Ambani who is a Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation. Her second place in Fortune India’s 50 Most powerful women list acknowledges her vision and the impactful leadership at the Reliance Foundation, particularly at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list released by Fortune India also includes Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of WHO, and Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund. The other names are Tessy Thomas, Suchitra Ella, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Reddy sisters, and Isha Ambani.
50 Most Powerful Women in India: Full List
|
Rank
|
India’s Most powerful women
|
1.
|
Nirmala Sitharaman
|
2
|
Nita Ambani
|
3
|
Soumya Swaminathan
|
4.
|
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|
5.
|
Suchitra Ella
|
6.
|
Arundhati Bhattacharya
|
7.
|
Gita Gopinath
|
8.
|
Tessy Thomas
|
9
|
Rekha M. Menon
|
10.
|
Reddy Sisters
|
11.
|
Anshula Kant
|
12.
|
Renu Sud Karnad
|
13.
|
Shohana Bhartia
|
14.
|
Kalli Purie
|
15.
|
Revathi Advaithi
|
16.
|
Leena Nair
|
17.
|
Mallika Srinivasan
|
18.
|
Swati Piramal
|
19.
|
Vishakha Mulye
|
20.
|
Vibha Padalkar
|
21.
|
Isha Ambani
|
22.
|
Bela Bajaria
|
23.
|
Falguni Nayar
|
24.
|
Aparna Bawa
|
25.
|
Zia Mody
|
26.
|
Soma Mondal
|
27.
|
Vinita Gupta
|
28
|
Priya Nair
|
29.
|
Sindhu Gangadharan
|
30.
|
Pallavi Shroff
|
31.
|
Anjali Bansal
|
32.
|
Kaku Nakhate
|
33.
|
Divya Gokulnath
|
34.
|
Samina Hamied
|
35.
|
Ameera Shah
|
36.
|
Zarin Daruwala
|
37.
|
Geetha Manjunath
|
38.
|
Priyanka Chopra
|
39.
|
Meena Ganesh
|
40.
|
Mira Kulkarni
|
41.
|
Nivruti Rai
|
42.
|
Neerja Birla
|
43.
|
Aruna Jayanthi
|
44.
|
Aparna Purohit
|
45.
|
Renuka Ramnath
|
46.
|
Monika Shergill
|
47.
|
Suparna Mitra
|
48.
|
Aashu Suyash
|
49.
|
Harshbeena Zaveri
|
50.
|
Padmaja Ruparel
Fortune Most Powerful Women
The list of most powerful women by Fortune is put out annually by the Fortune Magazine since the year 1998. Earlier, it was as a cover package in 1998 with a simple idea that women all over the world have been gaining significant power in the corporate world.
The Fortune most powerful women list selected the women leaders in philanthropy, business, education, government, and the arts.