Fortune India 50 Most Powerful Women: FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Nita Ambani grabs top place; Full list here

Fortune India most powerful women: Fortune India recently released a list of its top 50 most powerful women in India in 2021. The list mentions the names of various popular figures who are known for their accomplishments in their respective fields. The Fortune India most powerful women list recognizes the achievements of women as well as their contribution in different domains.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has grabbed a top position followed by Reliance’s Nita Ambani who is a Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation. Her second place in Fortune India’s 50 Most powerful women list acknowledges her vision and the impactful leadership at the Reliance Foundation, particularly at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list released by Fortune India also includes Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of WHO, and Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund. The other names are Tessy Thomas, Suchitra Ella, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Reddy sisters, and Isha Ambani.

50 Most Powerful Women in India: Full List

Rank India’s Most powerful women 1. Nirmala Sitharaman 2 Nita Ambani 3 Soumya Swaminathan 4. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 5. Suchitra Ella 6. Arundhati Bhattacharya 7. Gita Gopinath 8. Tessy Thomas 9 Rekha M. Menon 10. Reddy Sisters 11. Anshula Kant 12. Renu Sud Karnad 13. Shohana Bhartia 14. Kalli Purie 15. Revathi Advaithi 16. Leena Nair 17. Mallika Srinivasan 18. Swati Piramal 19. Vishakha Mulye 20. Vibha Padalkar 21. Isha Ambani 22. Bela Bajaria 23. Falguni Nayar 24. Aparna Bawa 25. Zia Mody 26. Soma Mondal 27. Vinita Gupta 28 Priya Nair 29. Sindhu Gangadharan 30. Pallavi Shroff 31. Anjali Bansal 32. Kaku Nakhate 33. Divya Gokulnath 34. Samina Hamied 35. Ameera Shah 36. Zarin Daruwala 37. Geetha Manjunath 38. Priyanka Chopra 39. Meena Ganesh 40. Mira Kulkarni 41. Nivruti Rai 42. Neerja Birla 43. Aruna Jayanthi 44. Aparna Purohit 45. Renuka Ramnath 46. Monika Shergill 47. Suparna Mitra 48. Aashu Suyash 49. Harshbeena Zaveri 50. Padmaja Ruparel

The list of most powerful women by Fortune is put out annually by the Fortune Magazine since the year 1998. Earlier, it was as a cover package in 1998 with a simple idea that women all over the world have been gaining significant power in the corporate world.

The Fortune most powerful women list selected the women leaders in philanthropy, business, education, government, and the arts.