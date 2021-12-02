Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Fortune India 50 Most Powerful Women: FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Nita Ambani grabs top place; Full list here

India's Most Powerful Women: The list released by Fortune India mentions names of the 50 most powerful women in the country. Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is on top while Reliance's Nita Ambani has grabbed second place. The other names are Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of WHO, Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Created On: Dec 2, 2021 17:41 IST
Fortune India most powerful women: Fortune India recently released a list of its top 50 most powerful women in India in 2021. The list mentions the names of various popular figures who are known for their accomplishments in their respective fields. The Fortune India most powerful women list recognizes the achievements of women as well as their contribution in different domains.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has grabbed a top position followed by Reliance’s Nita Ambani who is a Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation. Her second place in Fortune India’s 50 Most powerful women list acknowledges her vision and the impactful leadership at the Reliance Foundation, particularly at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list released by Fortune India also includes Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of WHO, and Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund. The other names are Tessy Thomas, Suchitra Ella, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Reddy sisters, and Isha Ambani.

50 Most Powerful Women in India: Full List

Rank

India’s Most powerful women

1.

Nirmala Sitharaman

2

Nita Ambani

3

Soumya Swaminathan

4.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

5.

Suchitra Ella

6.

Arundhati Bhattacharya

7.

Gita Gopinath

8.

Tessy Thomas

9

Rekha M. Menon

10.

Reddy Sisters

11.

Anshula Kant

12.

Renu Sud Karnad

13.

Shohana Bhartia

14.

Kalli Purie

15.

Revathi Advaithi

16.

Leena Nair

17.

Mallika Srinivasan

18.

Swati Piramal

19.

Vishakha Mulye

20.

Vibha Padalkar

21.

Isha Ambani

22.

Bela Bajaria

23.

Falguni Nayar

24.

Aparna Bawa

25.

Zia Mody

26.

Soma Mondal

27.

Vinita Gupta

28

Priya Nair

29.

Sindhu Gangadharan

30.

Pallavi Shroff

31.

Anjali Bansal

32.

Kaku Nakhate

33.

Divya Gokulnath

34.

Samina Hamied

35.

Ameera Shah

36.

Zarin Daruwala

37.

Geetha Manjunath

38.

Priyanka Chopra

39.

Meena Ganesh

40.

Mira Kulkarni

41.

Nivruti Rai

42.

Neerja Birla

43.

Aruna Jayanthi

44.

Aparna Purohit

45.

Renuka Ramnath

46.

Monika Shergill

47.

Suparna Mitra

48.

Aashu Suyash

49.

Harshbeena Zaveri

50.

Padmaja Ruparel

Fortune Most Powerful Women

The list of most powerful women by Fortune is put out annually by the Fortune Magazine since the year 1998. Earlier, it was as a cover package in 1998 with a simple idea that women all over the world have been gaining significant power in the corporate world.

The Fortune most powerful women list selected the women leaders in philanthropy, business, education, government, and the arts.

