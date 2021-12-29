Year Ender 2021: List of top women achievers in India 2021

Female achievers in India 2021: As the year comes to an end, the world witnessed some whirlwind changes and one of them was largely dedicated to Indian women achievers in 2021. Effortlessly breaking the glass ceiling from sports to Ramanujan Prize for being a brilliant Mathematician, Indian women came a long way this year. Each with their own unique inspiring journey, these women from India are the examples to achievements which sometimes is believed to be impossible. The achievements, the dedication of Indian women in 2021 must be admired and their challenges must never be undermined.

In the Current Affairs section of Jagran Josh, we are bringing you such women who marked themselves in their diverse fields in 2021. Check the list below of Indian women and their accomplishments ranging from sports to beauty pageants to being on Google Doodle giving them global recognition.

Women in Sports in India 2021: Awards and Recognition

1. Sprinter Anju Bobby George

A retired Indian sprinter Anju Bobby George was awarded ‘Woman of the Year’ at the World Athletics Awards 2021 by the World Athletics. She was recognised for her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as for inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps and achieve their dreams of being successful athletes.

2. Hockey player Gurjit Kaur

Hockey Star Gurjit Kaur was awarded the FIH Women’s Hockey Player of the Year at the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21. She is an Indian female field Hockey player. Gurjit Kaur plays as a defender who also represented India at the Hockey World Cup 2018.

3. Cricketer Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj in 2021 became the first Indian women cricketer to be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Raj is the ODI as well as Test Captain of the Women’s national cricket team.

Indian women in News in 2021: Awards and Recognition in various fields

1. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu from India created history by winning the Miss Universe crown after a gap of 21 years. Lara Dutta had brought home the crown back in 2000. Harnaaz Sandhu is from Punjab who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021.

2. Brigadier SV Sarasvati awarded National Florence Nightingale Award

The Deputy Director-General of Military Nursing Service, Brigadier SV Sarasvati, was bestowed with the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 in September 2021. Sarasvati was honoured with a prestigious Nightingale Award for her immense contribution to the Military Nursing Service as a Nurse Administrator.

3. KK Shailaja awarded CEU Open Society Prize

KK Shailaja, the former Health Minister of Kerala was awarded the Central European University (CEU) Open Society Prize for 2021. She was honoured for her community-based public health work and determined leadership at saving lives during the pandemic.

4. Journalist Megha Rajagopalan won Pulitzer Prize 2021

Indian-origin journalist Megha Rajagopalan won the Pulitzer Prize in the International Reporting category for their innovative investigative reports. She along with two other journalists was behind exposing China's secretly built Uyghur Muslims detention camps in its Xinjiang region.

5. Dr. Tahera Qutbuddin wins Sheikh Zayed Book Award

Dr. Tahera Qutbuddin, a Mumbai-born Professor, became the first person from India to win the prestigious Sheikh Zayed Book Award. She was honoured for her book 'Arabic Oration: Art and Function'.

6. Dhutee Chand honoured with Chhattisgarh Veerni Award

Sprinter Dutee Chand was honoured with the Chhattisgarh Veerni Award at the inaugural edition of the awards. The award was established to recognise the contribution of Indian women in different fields including sports, literature, education, law, music, history, social work and business.

7. Poet Arundhati Subramaniam won Sahitya Akademi Awards

Renowned poet Arundhathi Subramaniam was named among Sahitya Akademi Award winners 2020 for her poetry collection 'When God is a Traveller' in English.

8. Activist Anjali Bharadwaj honoured with US anti-corruption award

Indian social activist Anjali Bhardwaj was honoured with the International Anti-corruption Champions Award by the United States. The award recognised individuals who worked tirelessly, often in the face of adversity, to defend transparency, combat corruption and ensure accountability in their own countries.

9. 50 Most Powerful women in India

Fortune India released a list of its top 50 most powerful women in India in the year 2021. The Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman grabbed a top position. She was followed by Reliance’s Nita Ambani who is a Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation.

10. Neena Gupta becomes third woman to win Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians 2021

A Mathematician from India Neena Gupta became the fourth Indian and third woman to win Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians 2021. She is a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata and won the prize for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

Many Firsts for Indian women in 2021

1. Vaishali Hiwase becomes first women officer commanding in BRO

Vaishali S Hiwase became the first woman officer to be appointed as Officer Commanding in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), India. She will be responsible for connectivity through an Indo-China border road, said Border Roads Organisation (BRO), India.

2. Mountaineer Priyanka Mohite becomes first Indian woman to scale Mt Annapurna

Mountaineer Priyanka Mohite became the first woman from India to scale the tenth highest mountain in the world, Mt Annapurna.

3. Bhawana Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to participate in Republic Day parade 2021

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the parade of Republic Day 2021. She was the part of the tableau of the Indian Air Force that showcased the mock-ups of LAC- Light Combat Aircraft, the Sukhoi-30 fighter plane, and light combat helicopter.

4. Nimaben Acharya becomes first woman Speaker of Gujarat Assembly

Nimaben Acharya, Senior BJP MLA, became the first woman Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly. Her name was proposed by Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

5. RV Suchiang becomes first native woman of Meghalaya to take charge as Chief Secretary of state

RV Suchiang became the first-ever native woman Chief Secretary of Meghalaya. She is a 1989 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Services and her appointment was made by the State Government.

6. Shefali Juneja becomes first woman chairperson of ICAO

Shefali Juneja from India was elected as the first woman Chairperson of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Security Committee. She previously served as the Joint Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry and used to deal with International Agreements between 2012 and 2019.

Indian Women in 2021: Significant appointments and achievements

1. Mamata Banerjee becomes West Bengal CM for third consecutive time

Mamata Banerjee became the only woman Chief Minister in the country to win three consecutive terms in India. She was sworn in as West Bengal's Chief Minister for the third consecutive time on May 5, 2021.

2. Indian-Origin Leena Nair became CEO of Luxury Brand Chanel

Leena Nair of Indian-origin was appointed as the CEO of Chanel, a French Luxury Brand. Leena Nair was the Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever and she had started her career at Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee 30 years ago.

3. Gita Gopinath becomes First Deputy Managing Director of IMF

The Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath in 2022 will take up a new role as the First Deputy Managing Director of IMF. She has served as the Chief Economist of IMF for 3 years.

4. Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar becomes wealthiest self-made woman billionaire of India

Falguni Nayar, Nykaa founder and CEO became India’s 7th woman billionaire and the wealthiest self-made billionaire. She founded Nykaa in 2012 when she was 50-years-old.

5. Sirisha Bandla became second Indian-born woman to fly into space

Indian-origin Sirisha Bandla became the second Indian-born woman to fly into space. She was one of the six crew members aboard Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flight, which flew to the edge of space before returning to the Earth. Kalpana Chawal was the first Indian-born woman to go into space.

Indian Women celebrated by Google Doodle in 2021

1. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google had paid a tribute to Subhadra Kumari Chauhan on her 117th birth anniversary with a creative doodle. She was an Indian activist, freedom fighter, and poet. Her work gained national recognition during a male-dominated era of literature.

2. Sarla Thukral

Sarla Thukral was honoured by Google on her 107th birth anniversary. She was an Indian pilot, designer, and entrepreneur and was often best known for being the first woman from India to pilot an aircraft.

3. Kadambini Ganguly

Google honoured Dr. Kadambini Ganguly on her 160th birth anniversary. She was the first woman to be trained as a physician in India. The Doodle recognised and honour her pioneering work in medical practice.