Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020: M Veerappa Moily, Arundhathi Subramaniam named among 20 winners, Check Full List!

Sahitya Akademi, India's National Academy of Letters announced the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 on March 12, 2021.

According to an official press release, Seven books of poetry, four novels, five short stories, two plays and one each of memoirs and epic poetry won the award this year in 20 Indian languages.

The awards for Malayalam, Nepali, Odia and Rajasthani languages will be announced later, said the Academy in a statement.

Significance

The Sahitya Akademi Award is a literary honour in India. It is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the country.

Key Names among the Winners Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily was named among the 20 winners for his epic poetry titled 'Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam' in Kannada. Renowned poet Arundhathi Subramaniam was also named among the award winners for her poetry collection 'When God is a Traveller' in English.

Key Details

•The Sahitya Akademi Award winners were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury comprising three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose.

•The Awards were declared on the basis of the unanimous selection made by the jurors based on a majority vote.

•The award includes a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cash amount of Rs 1,00,000.

•The awards will be presented at the award presentation function, which will be held at a later date.

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

S.No Winners Title Genre Language 1 Apurba Kumar Saikia Bengsata Short stories Assamese 2 Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay Eka Eka Ekashi Memoirs Bengali 3

Dharanidhar Owari Gwthenay Lamayao Gwdan Agan Short stories Bodo 4 Gian Singh Baba Jitmal Play Dogri 5 Arundhathi Subramaniam When God Is a Traveller Poetry English 6 Harish Meenakshru Banaras Diary Poetry Gujarati 7 Anamika Tokeri Mein Digant ‘ Their Gatha” Poetry Hindi 8 M. Veerappa Moily Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam Epic Poetry Kannada 9 Hiday Koul Bharti Tilasm-e-Khanabadosh Short stories Kashmiri 10

RS Bhaskar Yugaparivarathanancho Yatri Poetry Konkani 11 Kamalkant Jha Gachh Roosal Achhi Short Stories Maithili 12 Irungbam Deven Malangbana Kari Hai Poetry Manipuri 13 Nanda Khare Udya Novel Marathi 14 Gurdev Singh Rupana Aam Khass Short stories Punjabi 15 Mahesh Chandra Sharma Gautam Vaishali Novel Sanskrit 16 Rupchand Hansdah Gur Dak Kasa Dak Poetry Santali 17 Jetho Lalwani Jehad Plays Sindhi 18 Imaiyam Sellaatha Panam Novel Tamil 19 Nikhileswar Agniswaasa(2015-17) Poetry Telugu 20 Hussain-ul-Haque Amawas Mein Khwab Novel Urdu

About Sahitya Akademi

The Sahitya Akademi is an autonomous body, which comes under the Ministry of Culture. It hosts the largest library of multi-lingual books in India.