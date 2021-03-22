Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020: M Veerappa Moily, Arundhathi Subramaniam named among 20 winners, Check Full List!
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily was named among the 20 winners for his epic poetry titled 'Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam' in Kannada.
Sahitya Akademi, India's National Academy of Letters announced the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 on March 12, 2021.
According to an official press release, Seven books of poetry, four novels, five short stories, two plays and one each of memoirs and epic poetry won the award this year in 20 Indian languages.
The awards for Malayalam, Nepali, Odia and Rajasthani languages will be announced later, said the Academy in a statement.
Significance
The Sahitya Akademi Award is a literary honour in India. It is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the country.
|
Key Names among the Winners
|
Renowned poet Arundhathi Subramaniam was also named among the award winners for her poetry collection 'When God is a Traveller' in English.
Key Details
•The Sahitya Akademi Award winners were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury comprising three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose.
•The Awards were declared on the basis of the unanimous selection made by the jurors based on a majority vote.
•The award includes a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cash amount of Rs 1,00,000.
•The awards will be presented at the award presentation function, which will be held at a later date.
Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020: Full List of Winners
|
S.No
|
Winners
|
Title
|
Genre
|
Language
|
1
|
Apurba Kumar Saikia
|
Bengsata
|
Short stories
|
Assamese
|
2
|
Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay
|
Eka Eka Ekashi
|
Memoirs
|
Bengali
|
3
|
Dharanidhar Owari
|
Gwthenay Lamayao Gwdan Agan
|
Short stories
|
Bodo
|
4
|
Gian Singh
|
Baba Jitmal
|
Play
|
Dogri
|
5
|
Arundhathi Subramaniam
|
When God Is a Traveller
|
Poetry
|
English
|
6
|
Harish Meenakshru
|
Banaras Diary
|
Poetry
|
Gujarati
|
7
|
Anamika
|
Tokeri Mein Digant ‘ Their Gatha”
|
Poetry
|
Hindi
|
8
|
M. Veerappa Moily
|
Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam
|
Epic Poetry
|
Kannada
|
9
|
Hiday Koul Bharti
|
Tilasm-e-Khanabadosh
|
Short stories
|
Kashmiri
|
10
|
RS Bhaskar
|
Yugaparivarathanancho Yatri
|
Poetry
|
Konkani
|
11
|
Kamalkant Jha
|
Gachh Roosal Achhi
|
Short Stories
|
Maithili
|
12
|
Irungbam Deven
|
Malangbana Kari Hai
|
Poetry
|
Manipuri
|
13
|
Nanda Khare
|
Udya
|
Novel
|
Marathi
|
14
|
Gurdev Singh Rupana
|
Aam Khass
|
Short stories
|
Punjabi
|
15
|
Mahesh Chandra Sharma Gautam
|
Vaishali
|
Novel
|
Sanskrit
|
16
|
Rupchand Hansdah
|
Gur Dak Kasa Dak
|
Poetry
|
Santali
|
17
|
Jetho Lalwani
|
Jehad
|
Plays
|
Sindhi
|
18
|
Imaiyam
|
Sellaatha Panam
|
Novel
|
Tamil
|
19
|
Nikhileswar
|
Agniswaasa(2015-17)
|
Poetry
|
Telugu
|
20
|
Hussain-ul-Haque
|
Amawas Mein Khwab
|
Novel
|
Urdu
About Sahitya Akademi
The Sahitya Akademi is an autonomous body, which comes under the Ministry of Culture. It hosts the largest library of multi-lingual books in India.