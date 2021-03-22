JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020: M Veerappa Moily, Arundhathi Subramaniam named among 20 winners, Check Full List!

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily was named among the 20 winners for his epic poetry titled 'Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam' in Kannada.

Created On: Mar 22, 2021 13:12 ISTModified On: Mar 22, 2021 13:12 IST
Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020

Sahitya Akademi, India's National Academy of Letters announced the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 on March 12, 2021. 

According to an official press release, Seven books of poetry, four novels, five short stories, two plays and one each of memoirs and epic poetry won the award this year in 20 Indian languages. 

The awards for Malayalam, Nepali, Odia and Rajasthani languages will be announced later, said the Academy in a statement. 

Significance

The Sahitya Akademi Award is a literary honour in India. It is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the country. 

Key Names among the Winners

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily was named among the 20 winners for his epic poetry titled 'Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam' in Kannada.

Renowned poet Arundhathi Subramaniam was also named among the award winners for her poetry collection 'When God is a Traveller' in English.

Key Details

•The Sahitya Akademi Award winners were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury comprising three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose.

•The Awards were declared on the basis of the unanimous selection made by the jurors based on a majority vote.  

•The award includes a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cash amount of Rs 1,00,000. 

•The awards will be presented at the award presentation function, which will be held at a later date.

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

S.No

Winners

Title 

Genre

Language

 1

Apurba Kumar Saikia

 Bengsata

Short stories

Assamese

 2

Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay

Eka Eka Ekashi

Memoirs

Bengali

 3
  

Dharanidhar Owari

Gwthenay Lamayao Gwdan Agan 

Short stories

Bodo

 4

Gian Singh

Baba Jitmal

Play

Dogri

 5

Arundhathi Subramaniam

When God Is a Traveller

Poetry

English

  6

Harish Meenakshru

Banaras Diary

Poetry

Gujarati

 7

 Anamika

Tokeri Mein Digant ‘ Their Gatha” 

Poetry

Hindi

 8

M. Veerappa Moily

Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam 

Epic Poetry

Kannada

 9

Hiday Koul Bharti

Tilasm-e-Khanabadosh 

Short stories

Kashmiri

10
  

RS Bhaskar

Yugaparivarathanancho Yatri 

Poetry

Konkani

11

Kamalkant Jha

Gachh Roosal Achhi 

Short Stories

Maithili

12

Irungbam Deven

Malangbana Kari Hai 

Poetry

Manipuri

13

 Nanda Khare

Udya 

Novel

Marathi

14

Gurdev Singh Rupana

Aam Khass 

Short stories

Punjabi

15

Mahesh Chandra Sharma Gautam

Vaishali 

Novel

Sanskrit

 16

Rupchand Hansdah

 Gur Dak Kasa Dak

Poetry

Santali

 17

Jetho Lalwani

Jehad

Plays

Sindhi

 18

Imaiyam

Sellaatha Panam

Novel

Tamil

19

Nikhileswar

Agniswaasa(2015-17) 

Poetry

Telugu

 20

Hussain-ul-Haque

Amawas Mein Khwab

Novel

Urdu

About Sahitya Akademi

The Sahitya Akademi is an autonomous body, which comes under the Ministry of Culture. It hosts the largest library of multi-lingual books in India.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material