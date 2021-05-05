Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third consecutive time

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as West Bengal's Chief Minister for the third consecutive time on May 5, 2021. This comes after her party, All India Trinamool Congress secured a landslide win in the state with 213 seats out of the total 292 Assembly constituencies that went to polls.

Mamata Banerjee has become the only woman Chief Minister to win three consecutive terms in India that too each time with a bigger margin. She was administered the oath by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the WB Governor congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her third term. He emphasised on putting priority to bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large. He added saying that he has every hope that the CM on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law in the state

Key Details

•Mamata Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony was low profile due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic situation in India.

•Her cabinet is expected to be sworn in tomorrow, on May 6th by pro-tem speaker Subrata Mukherjee.

•As per reports, Biman Banerjee has been named the speaker of the house.

•The All India Trinamool Congress won 213 seats out of the 292 constituencies that went to polls, while BJP won 77 and the Congress and the Left alliance could not win any.

•The elections in two seats in Murshidabad were postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID.

•The TMC has won more seats in this election in comparison to last time when they had won 211 seats.