Brigadier SV Sarasvati receives National Florence Nightingale Award 2020; Who is SV Sarasvati?

Brigadier SV Sarasvati, the Deputy Director-General of Military Nursing Service has been bestowed with the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020.

According to the press statement by the Defence Ministry on September 20, 2021, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred the award to SV Sarasvati in a virtual ceremony.

Brigadier SV Sarasvati has been honoured with a prestigious Nightingale Award for her immense contribution to the Military Nursing Service as a Nurse Administrator.

Who is Brigadier SV Sarasvati?

• Brigadier Sarasvati hails from the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh. She was commissioned into the Military Nursing Service (MNS) on December 28, 1983.

• Sarasvati has served in the MNS for more than three and a half decades, particularly in perioperative nursing.

• As a renowned operation theatre nurse, Brigadier Sarasvati has assisted in more than 3,000 emergency and life-saving surgeries. She has also trained the residents, operation room nursing trainees and auxiliary staff in her career.

• She has also prepared patient teaching materials and has improvised drape kits and suture packing for cardiac surgeries.

• Brigadier SV Sarasvati has also represented the Military Nursing Service in various National and International Forums.

• Various outreach activities have also been conducted by her for the troops and she has also trained more than a thousand soldiers and families in basic life support.

• Brigadier Sarasvati rendered her services at various pan-India Army Hospitals and UN Peace Keeping Forces in Congo.

• She has also held various levels of administrative and clinical appointments before assuming the prestigious appointment of Deputy Director-General of MNS.

Brigadier SV Sarasvati: Other Awards and Honours

Brigadier SV Sarasvati, in recognition of her meritorious and distinguished service in the nursing profession to the soldiers and their families, has also been awarded-

1. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2005)

2. United Nations Medal (MONOC) (2007)

3. Chief of the Army Staff Commendation (2015)

About National Florence Nightingale Award

The National Florence Nightingale Award is the highest distinction in India that a nurse can achieve for selfless devotion and exceptional professionalism.

The award is in honour of Florence Nightingale who was an English reformer, statistician and the founder of Modern Nursing. She came to prominence while serving as a trainer and manager of nurses during the Crimean War. Nightingale organized to care for the wounded soldiers at Constantinople.