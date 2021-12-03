Gita Gopinath promoted to be IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director

The Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath will take up a new role as the First Deputy Managing Director of IMF. Gopinath will be the second-rank official at IMF. She will replace the First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto who plans on leaving the IMF early in 2022.

Gita Gopinath served as the Chief Economist of IMF for 3 years. She was announced to return to her academic position at Harvard University next year in January but decided to stay.

IMF’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva acknowledged that Gita Gopinath’s contribution to IMF has been exceptional, particularly her intellectual leadership in helping the global economy as well as the fund to work on the worst economic crisis.

Today, I'm announcing FDMD @gwsokamoto will leave the IMF early next year & proposing chief economist @GitaGopinath to become the new FDMD. — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) December 2, 2021

As the first female Chief Economist of IMF, Gita Gopinath has earned respect and admiration across the member countries as well as the institution with a proven track record in leading the work on various issues.

IMF under Gita Gopinath’s leadership

The Research Department of the International Monetary Fund under Gita Gopinath’s leadership has gone from ‘strength to strength’, highlighting Fund’s contribution to multilateral surveillance. There is a new analytical approach to help the countries respond to the international capital flows.

Also, her recent work on a pandemic plan for ending the COVID-19 crisis by setting the targets of vaccinating the world at a feasible cost was also appreciated.

Role of the First Deputy Managing Director of IMF

The First Deputy Managing Director of IMF will take the lead on surveillance and the related policies will oversee research and flagship publications. FDMD will also help in fostering the highest quality standards for the International Monetary Fund publications.

About International Monetary Fund

IMF is an international financial institution which is headquartered in Washington DC. It consists of 190 countries. International Monetary Fund was formed in 1944 and it started on December 27, 1945.

IMF works on improving the economies of its member countries and its other objectives also include promotion of international monetary cooperation, high employment, international trade, sustainable economic growth, exchange-rate stability, and making the resources available to the member countries at the time of financial stability.