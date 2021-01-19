Bhawana Kanth to become first woman fighter pilot to participate in Republic Day parade 2021

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will be the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the parade of Republic Day 2021. She will be the part of the tableau of the Indian Air Force that will be showcasing the mock-ups of LAC- Light Combat Aircraft, the Sukhoi-30 fighter plane, and light combat helicopter.

The Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan took to his official Twitter account to congratulate Bhawana Kanth and mentioned that this marks the dawn of empowered women-led New India.

Bhawana Kanth is also one of the first women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force. Kanth, along with Mohana Singh and Avani Chaturvedi, was inducted in IAF in 2016 as the first women fighter pilots.

Ten women have been commissioned as the fighter pilots in IAF’s combat stream after an experimental scheme was introduced in 2015.

About Bhawana Kanth:

The 28 years old Bhawana Kanth is from Bihar’s Darbhanga. She was born in Begusarai and completed her schooling at Barauni Refinery DAV Public School and college in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Kanth had joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and she turned operational in March 2018. Kanth is currently posted at an airbase in Rajasthan where she flies the MiG-21 Bison fighter plane.

Rafale fighter aircraft to feature in parade of Republic Day 2021:

The Indian Air Force informed on January 18, 2021, that the newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will be featured in the Republic Day Parade and will culminate the flypast by carrying out the Vertical Charlie Formation.

The five French-made Rafale fighter aircraft were inducted into Indian Air Force in September 2021. In the flypast on Republic Day 2021, a total of 38 Indian Air Force aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate.

According to the spokesperson of IAF, the flypast will be divided into two blocks. The first one will be along with the parade from 10.00 am to 10.20 am and the second one will be after the parade from 11.20 am to 11.45 am.