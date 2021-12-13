Miss Universe 2021 Winner: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu from India has made the country proud by bringing home the Miss Universe crown after a gap of 21 years after Lara Dutta had won the prestigious beauty pageant in 2000. Harnzaaz Sandhu, the 21-years old from Punjab, was representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 taking place in Israel. Miss Universe 2021 edged out the contestants from South Africa and Paraguay to claim the Miss Universe Crown.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2000 from Mexico. The widely popular Miss Universe event was live-streamed globally.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India has been crowned the 70th Miss Universe, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. https://t.co/tDXHcNqy0R — The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2021

Miss Universe from India: Winners List

The crown of Miss Universe from India has been won three times:

Year Winners 1994 Sushmita Sen 2000 Lara Dutta 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu Biography

Harnaaz Sandhu was born on March 3, 2000. She is an Indian model and a beauty pageant titleholder who won Miss Universe 2021 crown. Sandhu was raised in a Sikh family and she attended Shivalik Public School and the Post Graduate Government College for Girls from Chandigarh.

Harnaaz Sandhu: Pagenatry career

Harnaaz Sandhu started competing in pageantry as a teenager. She won titles such as Miss Chandigarh in 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018. After Harnaaz won the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, she competed in Femina Miss India and was placed in the top 12.

Harnaaz Sandhu: Miss Diva 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu was shortlisted as one of the top 50 semifinalists of Miss Diva 2021. She was crowned as Miss Diva 2021 by the outgoing titleholder Adline Castelino.

Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu's message of self-love to the world Harnaaz Sandhu who won the Miss Universe 2021 crown and broke the dry spell of 21 years, won hearts at the prestigious beauty pageant through her message of self-love. In a speech on stage during the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Harnaaz Sandhu from India urged young people around the world to 'know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself to others." To the loud applause from the audience, she added, "I believed in myself, and that's why I'm standing here today."

Miss Universe 2021 Top 5

The top 5 finalists of Miss Universe 2021 were

Top 5 Miss Universe 2021 finalists 1 Femina Miss India Punjab Harnaaz Sandhu 2 Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane 3 Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira 4 Miss Columbia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa 5 Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez

List of Miss Universe Winners (2000-2021)

Year Country Winners 2000 India Lara Dutta 2001 Puerto Rico Denise Quiñones 2002 Russia and Panama Oxana Fedorova and Justin Pasek 2003 Dominican Republic Amelia Vega 2004 Australia Jennifer Hawkins 2005 Canada Natalie Glebova 2006 Puerto Rico Zuleyka Rivera 2007 Japan Riyo Mori 2008 Venezuela Dayana Mendoza and 2009 Venezuela Stefanía Fernández 2010 Mexico Ximena Navarrete 2011 Angola Leila Lopes 2012 United States Olivia Culpo 2013 Venezuela Gabriela Isler 2014 Colombia Paulina Vega 2015 Philippines Pia Wurtzbach 2016 France Iris Mittenaere 2017 South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters 2018 Philippines Catriona Gray 2019 South Africa Zozibini Tunzi 2020 Mexcio Andrea Meza 2021 India Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe Beauty Pageant

Miss Universe is an annual beauty pageant that is run by the US-based Miss Universe Organisation. Miss Universe Pageant is one of the most-watched beauty pageants in the world with an estimated audience of over 500 million viewers in over 190 territories.

Along with Miss International, Miss Earth, and Miss World, Miss Universe is one of the big four International Beauty Pageants. The advocacy of Miss Universe Pageant is humanitarian issues and a voice to affect positive change in the world.