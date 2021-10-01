RV Suchiang becomes first native woman of Meghalaya to take charge as Chief Secretary of state

RV Suchiang has become the first-ever native woman Chief Secretary of Meghalaya. Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang is a 1989 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Services and has been appointed by the State Government.

The outgoing Chief Secretary of Meghalaya M.S. Rao handed over the charge to RV Suchiang in the presence of the top officials of various departments. M.S. Rao had taken charge of the position on December 31, 2021, and retired on September 30.

Before Suchaing, PP Trivedi had become the first female Chief Secretary of Meghalaya in the late 80s, however, Suchiang has become the first native woman of Meghalaya to hold the post.

While talking about her appointment, RV Suchiang said that it is an honour to get the opportunity and that she hopes that she will be able to push the agenda of good governance.

What RV Suchiang said after becoming Meghalaya’s Chief Secretary?

RV Suchiang who served in the departments such as finance, home, personnel, said that she feels honoured to have become the first Khasi woman of the state to get the coveted post.

Suchiang said that she hopes that her service and life can inspire young brilliant boys and girls and girls particularly to believe that no mountain is insurmountable. She further added that her message to her colleagues is to remain committed and to ensure that you are fair to the people and impartial.

While refusing to talk about her immediate plans, Suchiang said that she does not want to hide behind excuses and wants to work towards a solution. This will further help her in carrying the good work of her predecessors and mentors.

What are Suchiang’s plans as Chief Secretary of Meghalaya?

• The newly appointed Chief Secretary of Meghalaya said that the state needs to improve and work on the education sector and that sanctions have been made for an up-gradation of infrastructure for 200 government schools across the state.

• She also talked about improving the debt-ridden Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited and said that the reforms must be brought both in the integration and distribution of the company.

• Suchaing also mentioned improving the budget in the health sector of Meghalaya and so as to improve human capital.

Background

RV Suchiang has succeeded MS Rao who superannuated on the last day of September 2021. After his retirement, he will serve as the Chief Commissioner of the State Public Service Delivery Commission.

According to the official notification by Meghalaya Government, the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya will also function as the State Vigilance Commissioner, as per the Meghalaya Right to Public Service Act, 2020.