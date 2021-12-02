World Athletics Awards 2021: India Legend Anju Bobby George named ‘Woman of the Year’; Full list of winners

World Athletics Awards: At the World Athletics Awards 2021, a retired Indian sprinter Anju Bobby George was awarded ‘Woman of the Year’ by the World Athletics for her efforts in advancing the sport in India and for inspiring more women to follow her footsteps and achieve their dreams of being a successful athlete.

At the World Athletics Awards 2021, the Olympic Champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Norway’s Karsten Warholm were named the World Athletes of the year. The ceremony of the prestigious World Athletics Awards was held in a virtual mode on December 1, 2021.

Olympic champions @FastElaine 🇯🇲 and @kwarholm 🇳🇴 crowned World Athletes of the Year.



This way 👇 for the full list of winners at this year's #WorldAthleticsAwards — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 1, 2021

Anju Bobby George from India has been honoured with the ‘Woman of the year’ award for being a constant voice for gender equality in her role as the Senior Vice-President of the Indian Athletics Federation.

Anju Bobby George: Woman of the year 2021 by World Athletics

Anju Bobby George is a retired Indian athlete who had made history by winning the bronze medal in the long jump at the World Championship in Athletics held in Paris in 2003.

George became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the World Championships in Athletics. Later in 2005, she also went on to win a gold medal at the IAAF World Athletics Final.

Truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by @WorldAthletics



There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls!



Thank you for recognising my efforts. 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/yeZ5fgAUpa — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) December 1, 2021

Anju Bobby George is still actively involved in the sport. In 2016, the former International long jump star from India opened an academy for the young girls of the country which has already given a world U20 medalist. George also mentors young school girls for future leadership positions within the sport.

Awards & Honours

Year Awards 2002 Arjuna Awards 2003 Khel Ratna 2004 Padma Shri

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World Athlete of the Year 2021

Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica retained one of the finest sprint seasons in 2021. She retained her Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles in Tokyo Olympics and added a third gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

Thompson-Herah on top of her Olympic triple, also clocked the world-leading times of 10.54 and 21.53 over 100m and 200m. With this, she moved to the second on the world all-time lists and came within touching distance of the long-standing world records.

World Athletics Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Category Winners World Athletes of the Year Elaine Thompson-Herah and Karsten Warholm Female Rising Star Athing Mu Male Rising Star Erriyon Knighton Member Federations Award Federacion Costarricense de Atletismo (Costa Rica) Inspiration Award Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi President’s Award Peter Diamond, Executive Vice President of NBC Olympic Programming Coaching Achievement Award Bobby Kersee Woman of the Year Award Anju Bobby George Jean-Pierre Durand World Athletics Photograph of the Year Photograph by Ryan Pierse of the women’s high jump qualifying at the Tokyo Olympic Games

World Athletics Awards

World Athletics hosts the annual World Athletics Awards at the end of each year. The awards recognize the achievements of the athletes and the other people who are involved in the sport, including federations, coaching among others. As part of the ceremony, members may also be inducted into the IAAF Hall of Fame. Until 2017, the World Athletics Awards were the World Athletics Gala.