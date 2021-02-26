JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Indian activist Anjali Bharadwaj honoured with US anti-corruption award

The United States has honoured Indian social activist Anjali Bhardwaj with the International Anti-corruption Champions Award. 

Created On: Feb 26, 2021 13:15 ISTModified On: Feb 26, 2021 13:03 IST
Anjali Bhardwaj

The United States on February 23, 2021 honoured Indian social activist Anjali Bhardwaj with the International Anti-corruption Champions Award. The honour was conferred upon 12 individuals in total for their dedication towards combating corruption. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the award recognises individuals who have worked tirelessly, often in the face of adversity, to defend transparency, combat corruption, and ensure accountability in their own countries.

Blinken further stated that the US' commitment to truth, transparency, and accountability is a mission that we must live at home and exemplify abroad. "I commend the dedication of these 12 brave individuals to these same ideals," he added.

Following are the 12 winners of the International Anti-corruption Champions Award:

S.no

Name of the Winner

Country of Origin
1. Ardian Dvorani  Albania
2. Anjali Bhardwaj India
3.

Bolot Temirov

 Kyrgyz Republic
4. Dhuha A Mohammed  Iraq
5. Diana Salazar Ecuador
6. Francis Ben Kaifala Sierra Leone
7. Ibrahima Kalil Gueye Guinea
8. Juan Francisco Sandoval Alfaro Guatemala
9. Mustafa Abdullah Sanalla  Libya
10. Ruslan Ryaboshapka  Ukraine
11. Sophia Pretrick Federated States of Micronesia
12. Victor Sotto  The Philippines

US Secretary of State said that these individuals inspire us and so many of their counterparts pursuing these ideals around the world.

Who is Anjali Bharadwaj?

•  Anjali Bharadwaj is an Indian social activist, who had actively participated in the Right to Information Movement in India for over two decades.

•  She is the founder of Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS),  which is a citizens' group that works to promote transparency and accountability in government and encourage active participation of citizens.

•  Bhardwaj is also the convener of the National Campaign for Peoples' Right to Information. The campaign had advocated for the creation of an anti-corruption ombudsman and the Whistle Blowers' Protection Act, offering protection to those who expose corruption.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material