Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Ramanujan Prize 2021: Neena Gupta becomes fourth Indian mathematician to win coveted prize

Ramanujan Prize 2021: She has become the fourth Indian mathematician and third woman to win the coveted award.

Created On: Dec 15, 2021 17:41 IST
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta

Ramanujan Prize 2021: Indian Mathematician Neena Gupta has been awarded 2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries. She has become the fourth Indian mathematician and third woman to win the coveted award.

Neena Gupta is a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. She has won the Ramanujan Prize 2021 for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. 

The 2021 Ramanujan Prize is jointly awarded by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (Trieste, Italy), International Mathematical Union (IMU) and the department of science and technology under the Government of India.

Neena Gupta

• Neena Gupta is the fourth Indian to have won the Ramanujan prize. Three of the winners are faculty members of the ISI.

• She had received the prize for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

• She was previously awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology in 2019. 

• She had also won the Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy in 2014 for her solution to the Zariski cancellation problem for affine spaces, which was a fundamental problem in Algebraic Geometry. 

• Her solution has been described as one of the best works in the recent history of geometry anywhere in the world.

• Neena Gupta had developed a keen interest in mathematics from a very young age. She had done her schooling from Khalsa High School in Dunlop.

• She had joined Kolata’s Bethune College for graduation and had completed her master’s and doctoral degrees from ISI.

• She had joined Indian Statistical Institute as a faculty member soon after. 

Ramanujan Prize

The Ramanujan Prize is given internationally to young mathematicians under the age of 45 years for outstanding work in the field.

The Ramanujan Prize award was established in 2004. The first recipient of the award was Brazilian mathematician Marcello Viana in 2005. The awards jury comprises eminent mathematicians from around the globe.

Besides Neena Gupta, the two other Indian mathematicians who won the Ramanujan Prize from ISI include- Ritabrata Munshi and Amalendu Krishna.

The Ramanujan Prize is conferred in the memory of ace mathematician Srinivasa Ramajuna Iyengar who made an immense contribution to mathematics in topics such as analytical theory of numbers and also worked on elliptic functions.

Ramanujan Prize Winners

2005 -Marcelo Viana, Brazil

2006 -Ramdorai Sujatha, India

2007 -Jorge Lauret, Argentina

2008 -Enrique Pujals, Argentina/Brazil

2009 -Ernesto Lupercio, Mexico

2010 -Shi Yuguang, China

2011 -Philibert Nang, Gabon

2012 -Fernando Codá Marques, Brazil

2013 -Tian Ye, China

2014 -Miguel Walsh, Argentina

2015 -Amalendu Krishna, India

2016 -Chenyang Xu, China

2017 -Eduardo Teixeira, Brazil

2018 -Ritabrata Munshi, India

2019 -Hoàng Hiệp Phạm (vi), Vietnam

2020 -Carolina Araujo, Brazil 

2021 -Neena Gupta, India

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all