Ramanujan Prize 2021: Neena Gupta becomes fourth Indian mathematician to win coveted prize

Ramanujan Prize 2021: Indian Mathematician Neena Gupta has been awarded 2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries. She has become the fourth Indian mathematician and third woman to win the coveted award.

Neena Gupta is a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. She has won the Ramanujan Prize 2021 for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

The 2021 Ramanujan Prize is jointly awarded by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (Trieste, Italy), International Mathematical Union (IMU) and the department of science and technology under the Government of India.

Neena Gupta

• Neena Gupta is the fourth Indian to have won the Ramanujan prize. Three of the winners are faculty members of the ISI.

• She had received the prize for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

• She was previously awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology in 2019.

• She had also won the Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy in 2014 for her solution to the Zariski cancellation problem for affine spaces, which was a fundamental problem in Algebraic Geometry.

• Her solution has been described as one of the best works in the recent history of geometry anywhere in the world.

• Neena Gupta had developed a keen interest in mathematics from a very young age. She had done her schooling from Khalsa High School in Dunlop.

• She had joined Kolata’s Bethune College for graduation and had completed her master’s and doctoral degrees from ISI.

• She had joined Indian Statistical Institute as a faculty member soon after.

Ramanujan Prize

The Ramanujan Prize is given internationally to young mathematicians under the age of 45 years for outstanding work in the field.

The Ramanujan Prize award was established in 2004. The first recipient of the award was Brazilian mathematician Marcello Viana in 2005. The awards jury comprises eminent mathematicians from around the globe.

Besides Neena Gupta, the two other Indian mathematicians who won the Ramanujan Prize from ISI include- Ritabrata Munshi and Amalendu Krishna.

The Ramanujan Prize is conferred in the memory of ace mathematician Srinivasa Ramajuna Iyengar who made an immense contribution to mathematics in topics such as analytical theory of numbers and also worked on elliptic functions.

Ramanujan Prize Winners

2005 -Marcelo Viana, Brazil



2006 -Ramdorai Sujatha, India



2007 -Jorge Lauret, Argentina



2008 -Enrique Pujals, Argentina/Brazil



2009 -Ernesto Lupercio, Mexico



2010 -Shi Yuguang, China



2011 -Philibert Nang, Gabon



2012 -Fernando Codá Marques, Brazil



2013 -Tian Ye, China



2014 -Miguel Walsh, Argentina



2015 -Amalendu Krishna, India



2016 -Chenyang Xu, China



2017 -Eduardo Teixeira, Brazil



2018 -Ritabrata Munshi, India



2019 -Hoàng Hiệp Phạm (vi), Vietnam



2020 -Carolina Araujo, Brazil



2021 -Neena Gupta, India

