Kadambini Ganguly: Google Doodle honours India's first woman physician on 160th birth anniversary- Know all about her!

Kadambini Ganguly: Google on July 18, 2021 honoured Dr. Kadambini Ganguly, the first woman to be trained as a physician in India, with a doodle celebrating her 160th birth anniversary.

The Google doodle features a sketch of Kadambini Ganguly, by a Bengaluru-based guest artist Oddrija, in the backdrop of the Medical College Hospital.

Born on July 18, 1861, Dr. Kadambini Ganguly was the first woman to get admission to the Calcutta Medical College in 1884, which was an exceptional feat by the late 19th-century standards, as the institution was mostly attended by men during that time.

Google Doodle on Kadambini Ganguly

Google Doodle on Kadambini Ganguly aims to recognise and honour her pioneering work in medical practice. Kadambini Ganguly pioneered a successful medical practice in India along with other women doctors as Anandibai Joshi, who hailed from Mumbai.

Who is India's first woman doctor? Both Kadambini Ganguly and Anandibai Joshi had obtained their degrees in medicine back in 1886. Kadambini Ganguly is the first woman doctor to graduate from an Indian college- Calcutta Medical College, while Joshi had graduated from Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in the US. Unfortunately, Anandibai Joshi's medical career was cut short with her untimely death early in 1887, at the age of 21.

Kadambini Ganguly: Important Facts You Need to Know!

• Kadambini Ganguly was born in Bhagalpur British India, which is now in Bangladesh.

• Her father is the co-founder of India’s first women’s rights organization.

• Kadambini Ganguly was enrolled in school during an era when education was uncommon for Indian women.

• Kadambini Ganguly along with Chandramukhi Basu became the first women to graduate college in India's history in 1883.

• After graduating, Ganguly was encouraged to pursue a degree in medicine and after numerous initial rejections, she finally got admission in Calcutta Medical College.

• She graduated in 1886, becoming the first woman to become an Indian-educated doctor.

• She later earned three additional doctoral certifications with a specialization in gynecology and returned to India in the 1890s to open her own private practice.

• Ganguly worked to uplift other women in India through both medical service and activism in India’s women’s rights movement.

• Kadambini Ganguly joined six others to form the first all-women delegation of the 1889 Indian National Congress.