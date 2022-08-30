Gautam Adani becomes 3rd Richest Person in the World, 1st Indian and Asian to Achieve the Feat

Gautam Adani - 3rd Richest Person in the World: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has become the 3rd Richest Personin the World after surpassing surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and LVMH co-founder Bernard Arnault. He is the 1st Indian to achieve this distinction. The distinction of becoming the Third Richest Person in the World comes as his overall net worth grew to USD 137.4 billion.

Adani now trails behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking. In July 2022, Mr Adani had overtaken Bill Gates to become the world’s fourth-richest person with a net worth of USD 113 Billion. This is the first time that an Indian and an Asian has reached the top three spots on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Earlier, India’s Mukesh Ambani and China's Jack Madidn’t make it to the top three on the list.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: 15 Richest Men in the World

Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. The agency maintains the net worth of the richest people in the world with detailed calculations and net worth analysis. Net worth figures for each individual billionaire are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world with a total net worth of USD 251 Billion. Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos is placed at the second position on the list with a total worth of USD 153 Billion followed by Mr Gautam Adani in the 3rd Place with USD 137 Billion Worth. The next Indian to be featured on this list is Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani who is reported to have a net worth of USD 91.9 Billion. The complete list of the top 15 richest men in the world can be found below:

Rank Name Net Worth Country Business 1 Elon Musk 251B United States Technology 2 Jeff Bezos 153B United States Technology 3 Gautam Adani 137B India Industrial 4 Bernard Arnault 136B France Consumer 5 Bill Gates 117B United States Technology 6 Warren Buffett 100B United States Diversified 7 Larry Page 100B United States Technology 8 Sergey Brin 95.8B United States Technology 9 Steve Ballmer 93.7B United States Technology 10 Larry Ellison 93.3B United States Technology 11 Mukesh Ambani 91.9B India Energy 12 Carlos Slim 71.1B Mexico Diversified 13 Zhong Shanshan 70.8B China Diversified 14 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers 69.3B France Consumer 15 Charles Koch 67.7B United States Industrial

About Gautam Adani

Born on 24th June 1962, Gautam Adani is an Indian billionaire industrialist. He is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group,an Ahmedabad-based multinational business conglomerate, which is involved in port development and operations in India and abroad. Currently, Adani Group operates in Media, Cement, Power, Port and Road Assets Sector. The group is also the country’s largest coal trader.