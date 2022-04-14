Geomagnetic storm today: Massive storm likely to cause global blackout, Should people be advised to stay at home? 

A massive geomagnetic storm is predicted to hit the Earth today, on April 14, 2022 and may cause a global blackout, as per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

As per both NASA and NOAA, a halo coronal mass ejection (CME) was spotted racing towards the Earth on April 11. The Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) shared the details of this upcoming storm on Twitter, saying “A halo CME was detected by SOHO LASCO on 11 April. Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on 14 April 2022 with speeds ranging between 429-575 km/s+."

What is a geomagnetic storm?

A geomagnetic storm is caused by a solar wind shock wave that interacts with Earth’s magnetic field. It is a major disturbance in the Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs due to the exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space weather around the Earth.

Geomagnetic storm Classification

The geomagnetic storm has been classified as a G-2. A geomagnetic storm is generally classified on a scale of G1-G5 with G1 being a low-level storm with minimal impact and G5 being the most dangerous with the potential to cause severe damage.

Geomagnetic storm Impact

According to NASA, the geomagnetic storm can cause a shortwave radio blackout and even cause damage to transformers and the power grid. There could also be voltage fluctuations, resulting in the damaging of electrical appliances. As per space weather physicist Tamitha Skov, the storm could also cause disruptions in the GPS.

Should people be advised to stay at home today?

No, while the geomagnetic storm may affect electronic devices and power grids due to high electromagnetic radiation, it will not pose any direct threat to living beings. All the harmful ultraviolet, infrared and gamma radiation will be absorbed by the atmosphere.

People will get a chance to see auroras near the higher altitudes of the northern hemisphere.

