Geomagnetic Storm to hit Earth today- What will be its effect on Earth?

Geomagnetic Storm 2022 April: A geomagnetic storm is expected to hit the Earth today, April 7, 2022 as per the forecast by the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA Space Weather tweeted saying that a G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is heading towards the Earth on April 6-7. It was caused by a filament eruption from the Sun on March 3 that was centered near S22W30.

NOAA has categorized the geomagnetic storm as G1, which means it is a minor storm of the lowest degree of harm. The geomagnetic storms are categorized on a scale of G1-G5, with the latter being the most dangerous.

G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for 6-7 Apr. pic.twitter.com/ft9XyK4pa1 — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) April 4, 2022

Geomagnetic Storm: Know Important Facts

What is a geomagnetic storm?

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance in the Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs due to the exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space weather around the Earth. It is caused by a solar wind shock wave that interacts with Earth’s magnetic field.

Geomagnetic Storm 2022 Cause

The minor geomagnetic storm was caused after a coronal mass ejection (a significant release of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona into the solar wind) from a 25-degree-long filament lifted off the sun on March 3.

Geomagnetic Storm Effects on Earth

The geomagnetic storms can produce major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere.

A geomagnetic storm can cause fluctuations in power grids, push auroras to higher altitudes and have a minor impact on satellites in the Low Earth Orbit.

A strong geomagnetic storm of the G4 and G5 categories can impact the electricity grids, power plants, internet, radio and satellite communications and navigation systems. It can affect the power and communication on the Earth.

Geomagnetic Storm 2022

A geomagnetic storm, categorized as G2 or moderate, had hit the Earth previously on February 3, 2022 causing heavy damage to SpaceX Founder Elon Musk’s Starlink project. The geomagnetic storm’s flares reportedly damaged 40 of the 49 satellites of the Starlink project.

Background

A second filament eruption had occurred on March 4, 2022 but the event is not expected to have any impact on the Earth.