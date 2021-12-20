Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi launches development projects, felicitates freedom fighters of ‘Operation Vijay’

Goa Liberation Day 2021: Liberation Day of Goa is observed annually on December 19 to mark the success of the Indian Armed Forces’ ‘Operation Vijay’ that led to the liberation of Goa from Portuguese Rule in 1961. 

Created On: Dec 20, 2021 13:41 IST
Goa Liberation Day 2021
Goa Liberation Day 2021

Goa Liberation Day 2021: Prime Minister Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs. 650 crores on December 19, 2021, at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji, Goa. The projects were launched on Goa Liberation Day and during the occasion, he also felicitated the freedom fighters and the veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’. The state observed ‘Goa Liberation Day’ annually to mark the success of the Indian Armed Forces’ ‘Operation Vijay’ that led to the liberation of Goa from Portuguese Rule.

During his address on Goa Liberation Day, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Goa’s top position in Good Governance, per capita income, and several other fronts. He also said that Swayampurna Goa, Atmanirbhar Bharat is a grand success in the state.

Goa Liberation Day 2021: Multiple projects launched by PM Modi

PM Modi, on the occasion, inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs. 650 crores in Goa.

The projects included the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, New South Goa District Hospital, a Super Specialty Block at the Goa Medical College, an Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa Airport, and the gas-insulated substation in Margao.

Goa Liberation Day 2021: Honouring freedom fighters, armed forces of ‘Operation Vijay’

PM Modi, during Goa Liberation Day, released a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of the freedom fighters and Indian Armed Forces in freeing Goa from Portuguese rule.

The special episode of Goa’s history is shown on the Special Cover, while the Special Cancellation depicts the war memorial at the Indian Naval Ship Gomantak. It has been constructed in the memory of seven young and gallant sailors as well as other army personnel who died during ‘Operation Vijay’.

‘My Stamp’ depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi was also released by PM Modi. He salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement.

Goa Liberation Day

Goa, Daman, and Diu Liberation day is observed every year on December 19 in Goa to commemorate the Indian Armed Forces annexing Portuguese-ruled Goa. The state was liberated on December 19, 1961, from around 450 years of Portuguese rule. Notably, India was completely free from the rule of Britishers on this day.

Operation Vijay: Ending 450 years of Portuguese rule in Goa

After India gained Independence from Britishers in 1947, a few regions in the Konkan region called ‘Portuguese India’ were among the last colonies in Asia. The regions also included the areas of Damaon, Goa, Silvassa, Diu, and Anjediva.

Independent India claimed the Portuguese territories by the Military Power means and armed action by the Indian Armed Force was code-named ‘Operation Vijay’.

Operation Vijay involved the sea, land, and airstrikes for over 36 hours which resulted in the decisive victory for India ending the 451 years of Portuguese Rule.

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all