Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi launches development projects, felicitates freedom fighters of ‘Operation Vijay’

Goa Liberation Day 2021: Prime Minister Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs. 650 crores on December 19, 2021, at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji, Goa. The projects were launched on Goa Liberation Day and during the occasion, he also felicitated the freedom fighters and the veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’. The state observed ‘Goa Liberation Day’ annually to mark the success of the Indian Armed Forces’ ‘Operation Vijay’ that led to the liberation of Goa from Portuguese Rule.

During his address on Goa Liberation Day, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Goa’s top position in Good Governance, per capita income, and several other fronts. He also said that Swayampurna Goa, Atmanirbhar Bharat is a grand success in the state.

Delighted to be among my sisters and brothers of Goa, that too on the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day.



Began my visit by paying tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial. We will never forget the monumental contributions of the brave freedom fighters of Goa.

Goa Liberation Day 2021: Multiple projects launched by PM Modi

PM Modi, on the occasion, inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs. 650 crores in Goa.

The projects included the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, New South Goa District Hospital, a Super Specialty Block at the Goa Medical College, an Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa Airport, and the gas-insulated substation in Margao.

Goa Liberation Day 2021: Honouring freedom fighters, armed forces of ‘Operation Vijay’

PM Modi, during Goa Liberation Day, released a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of the freedom fighters and Indian Armed Forces in freeing Goa from Portuguese rule.

The special episode of Goa’s history is shown on the Special Cover, while the Special Cancellation depicts the war memorial at the Indian Naval Ship Gomantak. It has been constructed in the memory of seven young and gallant sailors as well as other army personnel who died during ‘Operation Vijay’.

‘My Stamp’ depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi was also released by PM Modi. He salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement.

Goa Liberation Day

Goa, Daman, and Diu Liberation day is observed every year on December 19 in Goa to commemorate the Indian Armed Forces annexing Portuguese-ruled Goa. The state was liberated on December 19, 1961, from around 450 years of Portuguese rule. Notably, India was completely free from the rule of Britishers on this day.