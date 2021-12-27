Good Governance Index 2021: Gujarat, Delhi grabs top spot, Full list of top ranking states in GGI

Good Governance Index 2021 UPSC: The Good Governance Index 2021 was released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 25, 2021. The GGI Index has been prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The Good Governance Index 2021 has seen an improved composite score by 20 states, with Uttar Pradesh registering an 8.9% improvement in Good Governance Index indicators from 2019 to 2021.

In Good Governance Index 2021, Gujarat and Delhi have bagged a top spot in the composite ranking. While addressing an event organized to mark the Good Governance Day on December 25, 2021, Home Minister Amit Shah noted that people have been long waiting for Good Governance which was delivered by PM Modi government in the last 7 years.

While giving an example of Good Governance, the Home Minister also said that there has not been a single case of Corruption charge against the Central Government in the last 7 years.

What is Good Governance Index?

Good Governance Index is an implementable and comprehensive framework that assesses the state of Governance across the Indian States and Union Territories enabling ranking of States and districts.

The aim of the Good Governance Index is to create a tool that can be used uniformly across the states for assessing the impact of various interventions that are taken up by Central and State Governments.

Based on the Good Governance Index Framework, it provides a comparative picture among the states while also developing a competitive spirit for improvement.

Union Minister Amit Shah launches Good Governance Index 2021 prepared by DARPG; says, there has not been a single corruption charge against the government in last seven years as it is a clean and transparent administration





GGI 2020-21: Governance Sectors and Indicators

The Good Governance Index 2019 had encompassed 10 Governance Sectors and 50 Governance Indicators, however, the indicators have been revised to 58.

10 Governance Sectors are:

1. Agriculture and Allied Sectors

2. Commerce & Industries

3. Human Resource and Development

4. Public Health

5. Public Infrastructure and Utilities

6. Economic Governance

7. Social Welfare & Development

8. Judicial & Public Security

9. Environment

10. Citizen-Centric Governance

Highlights of Good Governance Index 2021

The Good Governance Index 2020-21 has categorized States and UTs into four categories, i.e., (I) Other States- Group A; (II) Other States- Group B; (III) North East and Hill States; and (iv) Union Territories.

With a Citizen Centric Administration Approach at the heart of the Governance Model of the Central Government, 20 States have improved their composite Good Governance Index Scores over the GGI 2019 index scores.

Which state topped in good governance index-2021?

Good governance index top state 2021: Gujarat among the states has bagged a top spot in GGI Index 2021 composite score.

However, UP has also shown incremental growth over GGI 2019 performance. Among the sectors, UP has secured a top position in the Commerce & Industry sector and has also performed well in citizen-centric governance.

In the Northeast and Hill State category, Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir have registered an overall increase in their scores over GGI 2019.

Good Governance Index 2021: Top ranking states in sectors as well as composite ranks

Sectors Group A Group B NE & Hill States UTs Agriculture & Allied Sector Andhra Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Mizoram D & N Haveli Commerce & Industry Telangana Uttar Pradesh J&K Daman & Diu Human Resource Development Punjab Odisha Himachal Pradesh Chandigarh Public Health Kerala West Bengal Mizoram A & N Island Public Infrastructure & Utilities Goa Bihar Himachal Pradesh A & N Island Economic Governance Gujarat Odisha Tripura Delhi Social Welfare and Development Telangana Chhattisgarh Sikkim D & N Havelli Judiciary & Public Safety Tamil Nadu Rajasthan Nagaland Chandigarh Environment Kerala Rajasthan Manipur Daman & Diu Citizen Centric Governance Haryana Rajasthan Uttarakhand Delhi Composite Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Delhi

National Good Governance Day

National Good Governance Day is observed on the birthday of the late former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 every year. Good Governance Day in India is a key component of economic transformation and with the Central Government’s focus on minimum government and maximum governance, the Good Governance Index assumes more significance.