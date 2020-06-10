Govt allots Rs. 4000 crore to states under ‘Per Drop More Crop’

Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmer’s Welfare has been implementing the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY-PDMC).

For the year 2020-21, the annual allotment of Rs. 4000 crore has already been allocated and conveyed to the state governments by the centre under the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ component.

While making the announcement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare also informed about the creation of Micro Irrigation Fund Corpus of Rs. 5000 crore with NABARD for innovative and special projects. D

Allotment of the fund under ‘Per Drop More Crop’:

The PMKSY-PDMC focuses on the enhancement of water use efficiency at the farm level through Micro Irrigation Technologies, which is Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation Systems. This technique will help in water-saving as well as in reducing labour expenses, fertilizer use, and other input costs.

The Ministry of Finance and Farmers Welfare informed that as the allocation of Rs. 4000 crore has already been done, the state governments have identified the beneficiaries to be covered under the programme. Fund release to some of the states has already been under process for 2020-21.

Micro-irrigation Fund Corpus with NABARD:

Micro Irrigation Fund Corpus of Rs. 5000 crore has been created with the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The objective of the allotted fund is to facilitate the states in resource mobilisation in order to expand the coverage of Micro Irrigation by taking up innovative and special projects.

It also aims at incentivising micro-irrigation beyond the provisions available under PMKSY-PDMS in order to encourage farmers to install micro-irrigation systems.

Micro Irrigation Funds have been released to the states of Tamil Nadu for Rs. 478.79 crore and Andhra Pradesh 616.14 crore, respectively through NABARD. The area that has been covered under these projects is 1.76 lakh ha. In Tamil Nadu and 1.021 lakh ha in Andhra Pradesh.

An area of 46.96 lakh ha has already been covered under Micro-Irrigation through PMKSY-PDMC, during the last five years (2015-2016 to 2019-2020).