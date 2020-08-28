Govt launches national GIS-enabled land bank system to provide the information on industrial land

The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal on August 27, 2020 e-launched the national GIS-enabled land bank system. It will help investors in getting real-time information about the availability of industrial land and resources.

The system has been developed by the Integration of Industrial Information System (IIS) with state GIS (Geographic Information System). The project has been launched for six states. During the launch, the union minister showed confidence that other states and UTs will be on board by the end of 2020.

Mr. Goyal also informed that it is a prototype only and it will be developed further with inputs from other states, to make it a more efficient and transparent mechanism of land identification and mechanism.

Govt. under PM @NarendraModi ji enhances ease of doing business for investors with Industrial Information System.



This land bank portal will enable Investors to get real time information about availability of industrial land and resources.



— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 27, 2020

GIS-enabled land bank system: Key Highlights

• The newly launched IIS portal is a GIS-enabled database of industrial clusters/areas across the states.

• On the system, more than 3,300 industrial parks across 31 states/UTs covering about 4,75,000 hectares of land have also been mapped out on the system.

• The information available on the system will include drainage, forest; raw material heat maps (horticulture, agricultural, mineral layers); multilayer of connectivity.

• IIS has adopted a committed approach towards industrial upgrading, resource optimization, and sustainability.

• The initiative has been supported by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), National center of Geo-Informatics (NCoG), Invest India, Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG), and Ministry of Electronics and Informational Technology.

Real time-based Geographic Information System Mapped Land Bank is a step towards a single-window system.



— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 28, 2020

Piyush Goyal’s virtual meet to promote industrial manufacturing:

The Union Minister Piyush Goyal also held a virtual meeting with the UT administrators, industry ministers of the state, senior officers of the central and state government. In the meeting, issues of pushing industrial manufacturing in India, pushing the approach of ‘One District One Product’, attracting investments, and promoting a National Movement Towards ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ were discussed.

In the meet, he mentioned that India has to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy in 5 years and for that, manufacturing will have to play an essential role, which can provide value addition and employment.

He also talked about developing a single-window system, a one-stop digital platform to obtain all requisite state and central clearances and approvals, which are required to start business operations in the country.